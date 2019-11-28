11 Best Switch Game Black Friday Deals

We’ve found some absolutely killer Nintendo Black Friday deals you need to take a look at. With 30 percent off, all the games on this list are just $39.99. Time to stock up on the must-have games? I think so!
Super Mario Odyssey is one of the best Nintendo Switch games there is, and with 30 percent off, it’s also one of the best Black Friday Nintendo deals.
This isn’t a 2D adventure. It’s fully 3D, and absolutely jaw-droppingly stunning.
If you’ve ever played Mario 64 or Super Mario Galaxy you’ll know what’s what. This is a cartoony game where the player explores a colorful world in search of stars.
Collect enough stars and that’ll unlock new and exciting areas to explore as Mario tracks down the fiendish Bowser.
In this iteration, you also get to use Mario hat to control enemies. There’s even a section where you control a T-Rex that looks like it’s come straight out of Jurassic Park.
Me and my kids absolutely loved playing through Super Mario Odyssey, so I can’t recommend it enough.
But if you’d like someone else’s opinion, Kotaku really liked it as well.
Recommended Ages: E10
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is one of the most exquisite Switch games around.
Seriously, you’ll lose yourself in this stunning pastel world.
There is so much to see and do here, too. Cooking food, exploring every nook and cranny, battling or avoiding monsters, all as you unravel the latest story.
On top of that are the dungeons, which act as a kind of puzzle with combat and a meaty boss fight to best.
If you’re a fan of the Elder Scrolls you’ll feel right at home here. Or, you know, if you just like really great games you will as well.
Recommended Ages: E10
Splatoon 2 is proof you don’t need guns and blood and guts to make an excellent online shooter.
Instead of realistic violence, this is a game about paintballing. Sure, some guns shoot paint. But why use a gun when you can use an over-sized roller to splatter your opponent?
Although you can knock out the enemy team, they don’t die. They just vanish and reappear a few seconds later.
And beating your enemy isn’t the name of the game here anyway. It’s actually which team covers more of the map in paint.
Splatoon 2 is cute, fun, non-violent, and perfect for any child looking for a single-player game or a game to play with their friends online.
If you’ve been sitting on picking up Splatoon 2, this is one of the Nintendo Black Friday deals you don’t want to sit on.
Recommended Ages: E10
Octopath Traveler kind of came out of nowhere and released to critical acclaim.
It’s a 2D RPG, but the art style really stands out. Don’t be put off by the fact it’s 2D, this one will sink its teeth in. Plus while it is 2D, there is a 3D world to explore. It’s magical like that.
And it really is an RPG. Will you continue along the main path or will you track down a traitor or go in search of new companions? The choice is yours.
Whichever path you choose, your path is yours and yours alone.
But don’t just take my opinion for it. IGN went as far as awarding Octopath Traveler a 9.3, saying it’s “a dream come true.”
Recommended Ages: T For Teen
Super Mario Party is the ultimate family game. It’s both a video game and a board game!
But before we jump in, Super Mario Party uses the Switch’s motion-controls, meaning it won’t work on the Switch Lite.
Moving on, this is a simple, fun game, where even people who’ve never held a controller can jump in and play.
Players take turns moving around the board either as a team or against others, then play different mini-games to decide who advances.
While I wouldn’t recommend this for an only child unless they have friends round often or their parents are willing to play, for warring siblings, it’s perfect!
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
Yoshi’s Crafted World is one of the best games for younger kids.
If you’re after the best Nintendo Black Friday deals for kids between five and 10, this is the one to go with.
The wooly aesthetic is pure wholesomeness, and being able to bounce Yoshi around as it gobbles up enemies with its long tongue is sure to keep kids entertained for hours on end.
And with bad guys like Zombie Guys, Skelesaurus, Ukiki, and Monty Mole, this is a family-friendly adventure devoid of realistic violence. It is just lovely.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
Nothing beats the classics, and with how many older gamers grew up on Mario, 30 percent off New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is sure to be one of the best Nintendo Black Friday deals there is.
As they say, what’s old is new again, and that’s what this game is. It’s a 2D game where players move from left to right as they traverse different platforms while avoiding enemies as they attempt to make it to the goal.
As this is the latest version, as opposed to the version for Wii U (Nintendo’s last console), this edition comes with both New Super Mario Bros. U, Super Luigi Bros. U, and allows four players to team up together to play cooperatively. FUN!
And as the Nintendo Switch already comes with two controllers, if you’ve got two kids they can both play together.
What’s not to love?
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
I know “save 30% on Arms” makes it sound like I’m reviewing a limb that’s missing a few fingers, but Arms is a really great fighting game that makes excellent use of the Nintendo Switch’s motion controls.
Before we move on, if you’re buying this for Nintendo Switch Lite, don’t. As the Lite sacrifices motion controls, it won’t work. You can see a full list of other titles that only work on the original Nintendo Switch over at GameSpot.
Moving swiftly on, what even is this game? Two players enter a ring, then use the joy-con controls to smack their opponent in their virtual face. Swipe down with a joy-con to punch, hammer the left bumper to dash, or use ZR to rush forward.
It’s all surprisingly intuitive, which given it’s a motion-controlled game, is a really pleasant surprise.
If your child has a sibling, this is the perfect family battle game.
Recommended Ages: E10
You can never go wrong with a good tennis game, and Mario Tennis Aces is just that.
But tennis is kind of dull for kids, so how do we spice it up a bit? Add in massively over-power charge up attacks!
While at its core this is a tennis game and plays out mostly like one. But when you add in a colorful cast of recognizable Mario characters, suddenly the game transforms into something much more enjoyable.
Personally I couldn’t justify paying full-price for a tennis game, but when they’re as enjoyable as Mario Tennis Aces it’s hard to say no to. Drop in a meaty 30 percent off and this one of those Nintendo Black Friday deals that are too good to pass up.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze is a great game that invokes the spirit of the original Super Nintendo game.
And by that, I mean it’s not an easy game. It’s not nightmarishly difficult either, but this isn’t a game I’d recommend for really young kids. It takes time, patience, and a lot of trial and error to master.
But when you do master it, and understand how long Donkey or Diddy Kong can roll for or when to time jumps, it becomes a really enjoyable experience.
Thankfully, if you are picking this up for younger kids, there is an easier mode that wasn’t present in the original version which changes the gameplay somewhat.
My youngest couldn’t get on with the regular game but as soon as I switched it to the easier mode, he took to it like a monkey to a banana.
Recommended Ages: E For Everyone
You’d be surprised by how deep Pokken is.
It’s made by the same team that made Tekken, so if there’s ever a team who understands 3D brawlers, it’d be them.
Despite being a massive Pokemon nerd, I always tend to avoid the spin-offs but ended up picking up Pokken and was really impressed by how much fun it is.
It’s easy to pick up in the same way Smash Bros. is. You don’t need to spend hours learning intricate combos. You can just pick up the controller and work it out from there.
Just, if your child ever offers to battle you and picks Shadow Mewtwo, run for the hills.
If you’ve haven’t tried out Pokken yet and are looking for a new fighting game to sink your teeth into, this is one of the most tempting Nintendo Black Friday deals there is.
Recommended Ages: E10