11 Best Switch Game Black Friday Deals

Super Mario Odyssey is one of the best Nintendo Switch games there is, and with 30 percent off, it’s also one of the best Black Friday Nintendo deals.

This isn’t a 2D adventure. It’s fully 3D, and absolutely jaw-droppingly stunning.

If you’ve ever played Mario 64 or Super Mario Galaxy you’ll know what’s what. This is a cartoony game where the player explores a colorful world in search of stars.

Collect enough stars and that’ll unlock new and exciting areas to explore as Mario tracks down the fiendish Bowser.

In this iteration, you also get to use Mario hat to control enemies. There’s even a section where you control a T-Rex that looks like it’s come straight out of Jurassic Park.

Me and my kids absolutely loved playing through Super Mario Odyssey, so I can’t recommend it enough.

But if you’d like someone else’s opinion, Kotaku really liked it as well.

Recommended Ages: E10