Where to Get the Tart & Sweet Apple in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Just like any installment in the franchise, Pokemon Sword & Shield is filled with a bunch of unusual items and gear. Some of these are used to evolve different Pokemon, which makes scouring this world quite useful. Two of these items are the Tart Apple and Sweet Apple, each of which is tied to a different version of the game. Used to evolve Applin, you can only obtain the Tart Apple in Pokemon Sword and the Sweet Apple in Pokemon Shield. This is because Applin will evolve into a different Pokemon based on which apple it’s given.

You can get both the Tart and Sweet Apple in Hammerlock, which is located after you’ve completed the third gym. Once you arrive, go up the ramp and stop as the crossroads where the Poke-Mart is located on the left. Now head down the left road until you cross a large bridge and reach a massive arch. You’ll see a trainer by a grassy path just standing by the road.

Speaking to him and selecting the “I haven’t” dialogue option will trigger a brief in-game cutscene. If you have an Applin, the trainer will briefly examine it and then give you either the Tart or Sweet Apple. You have to have an Applin to earn this item, otherwise, you’ll need to come back later. Once you have this item, you can just go into your bag and use it on Applin to evolve the little food monster! Make sure to put Applin in your party when you try to evolve this Pokemon.

