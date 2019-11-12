Another year of amazing video games is in full effect.

On the RPG spectrum, 2019 played host to a great lineup of RPG’s worth mentioning once again. Kingdom Hearts III, The Outer Worlds, Indivisible, and Pokémon Sword and Shield are just a few of the top RPG’s that delivered in spades. The new year brings with another serving of quality titles in the genre and chief among them is a highly anticipated remake, plenty of brand new adventures, and the definitive version of a lengthy but lovable experience. All year long, RPG fans will be treated to the type of games that provide them with hours of enjoyable exploration, climactic battles and an epic tale worth seeing through to its completion.

So let’s get straight to it and talk about 2020’s collection of RPG’s you should be checking for.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

VideoVideo related to all upcoming rpg’s of 2020 2019-11-12T18:01:24-05:00

Developer: CyberConnect2

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: January 17

The story of Goku is well known to manga/anime fans far and wide. His battles against Vegeta, Frieza, Cell, Majin Buu, and countless others have been replicated throughout several gaming genres. They’ve mainly been utilized within fighting games, but a few handheld and console titles took the legendary anime down the path of an action RPG. CyberConnect 2 is looking to return to this genre once more but with an even bigger scope this time around. This major title will follow Goku and recount all of the iconic clashes he engaged in during his lengthy run as Earth’s savior.

Buy Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot here.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition

VideoVideo related to all upcoming rpg’s of 2020 2019-11-12T18:01:24-05:00

Developer: The Game Designers Studio

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android

Release Date: January 23

One of the GameCube’s top multiplayer experiences was a…Final Fantasy game? Shockingly, yes! Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles offered a deviation from the turn-based journeys series fans were used to. In a nice change of pace, the game delved deep into action RPG elements that pleased would-be dungeon crawlers. This Final Fantasy spinoff is getting the remaster treatment in 2020 and is set to bring a host of improvements with it. The graphics will shine even brighter, new areas have been added to each dungeon, and 4-player online is now accessible. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition may end up being one of the year’s best multiplayer releases.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

VideoVideo related to all upcoming rpg’s of 2020 2019-11-12T18:01:24-05:00

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PS4

Release Date: March 3

This one’s been a long time coming, folks. The demand was high and Square Enix finally heeded its fanbases call with the remake they’ve all been waiting for. The first installment in the Final Fantasy VII Remake saga is set to arrive and give fans an extended stay within the slums of Midgar. Cloud, Barrett, Tifa, and Aerith reunite in glorious HD and re-embark on their crusade against Shinra and all their evil machinations. The combat system appeals to action-RPG fans and also features a slew of mechanics that should equally please traditional turn-based RPG fans. Final Fantasy VII Remake looks like it’ll be the ultimate nostalgia trip – it gives everyone a 90s flashback while going out of its way to improve upon the excellence of the original release.

Buy Final Fantasy VII Remake here.

Cyberpunk 2077

VideoVideo related to all upcoming rpg’s of 2020 2019-11-12T18:01:24-05:00

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia

Release Date: April 16

The makers of the highly lauded Witcher series are taking things to far-flung future for its next release. Cyberpunk 2077 places players in the dystopian setting of Night City as they follow their own path in a world ruled by crime and technology. This action RPG takes place entirely from a first-person perspective and gives you a wide range of options that helps you craft the ultimate mercenary. Cyberpunk 2077’s world is truly alive thanks to a day/night cycle, plenty of pedestrians going about their day, livable apartments, dynamic weather changes, etc. Beloved actor Keanu Reeves has an important role in the game and is right alongside you during your trek through a dangerous future. That’s all the reason you really need to give Cyberpunk 2077 a look.

Buy Cyberpunk 2077 here.

Trials of Mana

VideoVideo related to all upcoming rpg’s of 2020 2019-11-12T18:01:24-05:00

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: April 24

Square Enix is certainly in the mood to remake a lot of their classics. In the case of Trials of Mana, this remake is more special than you might think. Originally released in Japan, 1993’s Seiken Densetsu 3 threw players into the third grand adventure within the Mana series. You’ll join a lovable band of adventurers in a fantastical world as they seek out the “Mana Sword” and try to stop the “Benevodons” (God-Beasts) from destroying their world. This full-fledged remake brings with it both English/Japanese voice acting, improved partner AI during battle encounters, full 3D graphics, an expanded storyline, and a much easier character switching mechanic during battles. Trials of Mana looks to maintain Square Enix’s devotion to remaking its classic library.

Buy Trials of Mana here.

Digimon Survive

VideoVideo related to all upcoming rpg’s of 2020 2019-11-12T18:01:24-05:00

Developer: Witchcraft

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: TBA

It looks like the Digimon games are moving away from their cheery Cyber Sleuth adventures onto something more sinister. Digimon Survive is being described as a “survival RPG” that incorporates several gameplay genres, such as visual novel storytelling and strategy RPG battle mechanics. Your favorite Digital Monsters will come along for the ride as you make crucial decisions while exploring an unknown world. The choices you make may end up killing someone you’ve become attached to, which makes Digimon Survive a lot more involved and darker than previous games.

Buy Digimon Survive here.

Tales of Arise

VideoVideo related to all upcoming rpg’s of 2020 2019-11-12T18:01:24-05:00

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: TBA

Bandai Namco’s premier RPG franchise is returning for the third entry in its current-gen run. Tales of Arise follows Shionne and Alphen, two individuals who find themselves having to come together even though they come from opposing planets. Both characters exist within a world where one planet (Rena) has ruled over another planet (Dahna) for 300 years by pillaging their resources and ruling their people with an iron fist. The two main protagonists of this new Tales game come to depend on each other and look to find a way to chart out a new future for themselves and their respective worlds. The series’ signature “Linear Motion Battle System” makes its return and lets you utilize both Shioone and Alphan’s magical abilities during Tales of Arise’s epic battles.

Buy Tales of Arise here.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

VideoVideo related to all upcoming rpg’s of 2020 2019-11-12T18:01:24-05:00

Developer: Hardsuit Labs

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: TBA

No one ever expected to get a sequel to 2004’s cult classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. But it’s actually happening. Developer Hardsuit Labs and publisher Paradox Interactive are making a lot of fans happy with this upcoming release. After being killed and revived as a “thinblood” vampire in 21st-century Seattle, you chart out your own journey as you increase your vampiric abilities and align yourself with one of five “Full-blood” clans. Bloodlines 2’s massive open-world plays host to a wealth of interesting missions to play out and a morality system that determines how people react to you. Utilize your newfound vampiric powers and carefully navigate the dark corners of Bloodlines’ world.

Buy Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 here.

Warlander

VideoVideo related to all upcoming rpg’s of 2020 2019-11-12T18:01:24-05:00

Developer: Clock Drive Games

Publisher: Clock Drive Games

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: TBA

The world of Warlander is in utter turmoil. An eternal conflict has been ongoing between the Old Gods and the Techno Order. As a newly resurrected warrior, you embark upon a quest fueled by vengeance that may impact the outcome of that aforementioned struggle. Warlander’s vicious swordplay looks to be its strongest suit – the demonic, intelligent blade you’ll wield helps you cleave through a horde of foes. Cutting tons of baddies in half, upgrading your warrior via an extensive progression system, and exploring a dark fantasy realm are the main characteristics of Clock Drive Games’ action RPG.

Buy a PSN Gift Card here so you can digitally purchase Warlander.

Buy an Xbox Gift Card here so you can digitally purchase Warlander.

Pick up a Steam gift card here if you’re looking to start playing Warlander on PC.

Wasteland 3

VideoVideo related to all upcoming rpg’s of 2020 2019-11-12T18:01:24-05:00

Developer: inXile Entertainment

Publisher: TBA

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: TBA

inXile Entertainment knowns a thing or two about action RPGs. Their brand of games is reminiscent of throwback computer RPG’s that delved into the fantasy and post-apocalyptic realm. The last entry in the Wasteland series was all about navigating a world struck by nuclear warfare. It turned out to be one of the better games of the year, which is why a Wasteland 3 announcement came as no surprise when it occurred in 2016. This time, players will explore a new cold expanse as they take control of the last remaining member of a renowned Ranger Squad – Team November. The series’ turn-based combat and dark storytelling elements will most definitely be on full display in this much-anticipated sequel.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

VideoVideo related to all upcoming rpg’s of 2020 2019-11-12T18:01:24-05:00

Developer: Cyanide

Publisher: Bigben Interactive

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: TBA

Based on White Wolf Publishing’s tabletop RPG, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood places you in the role of an eco-terrorist werewolf named Cahal. Yes, you read that right. After being banished by the werewolf tribe you once belonged to, you set out to bring down a company led by vampires that’s responsible for the world’s pollution. You’ll handle all of your tasks while taking down your foes in werewolf form – after changing into such a rabid beast, you’ll be able to tap into your unique supernatural abilities. Like most open-world RPGs, you’ll take on plenty of missions, engage with interesting NPCs and determine who is friend or foe. Werewolf: The Apocalypse: Earthblood will help you fulfill all of your beastly desires.

And here’s a few RPG’s that were released years prior, but are now making their way to certain consoles for the first time in 2020:

• Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore (Nintendo Switch; buy it here): January 17

• Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch): TBA

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.