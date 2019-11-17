Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes a lot of its inspiration from Dark Souls when it comes to combat, save points and its harder difficulty level.

Another major element of Jedi: Fallen Order that has ties to Dark Souls is its healing mechanic. Once you align yourself with BD-1, you can rely on the little droid to heal your Jedi warrior with Stim Canisters. This item is super important to your survival since you’ll come to rely on them on the game’s highest difficulty level. Stim Canisters are capable of healing you without you having to head back to a meditation area in order to heal (this method may heal you and refill your Stim Canisters, but enemies respawn the surrounding area). BD-1’s max Stim Canister capacity can increase to a maximum holding number of 10. The chests that contain an additional Stim Canister can be found within boxes marked in yellow.

VideoVideo related to where to find every stim canister in jedi: fallen order 2019-11-16T22:32:32-05:00

One of the easiest Stim Canister chests you can find is on planet Zeffo. Just run along the main path to the right of the Derelict Hangar location. After dealing with the two Skazz creatures that take out the Storm Trooper, head upwards towards the cave that can be seen on the right. Once you’re inside the cave, keep moving until you’re able to walk along a pipe. Once you make it to the top of the metal platform you first saw when you walked in, the Stim Canister chest will be right in front of you. Check out the video walkthrough posted above to see how it’s done.

VideoVideo related to where to find every stim canister in jedi: fallen order 2019-11-16T22:32:32-05:00

Two Stim Canisters can be located on planet Bogano, four of them can be found on planet Zeffo, one can be picked up on planet Dathomir and the final one can be picked up on planet Kashyyyk. Considering the two Stim Canisters that are automatically gifted to you at the start of Jedi: Fallen Order, these eight Stim Canister crates will let you carry around 10 of them and eventually unlock the “Medical Droid” trophy/achievement. Feel free to check out the video posted above to see how and where to reach that in-game goal.

See Also