How to Make Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies in Destiny 2

Leave it to Eris Morn to ask for raisins in her holiday treat. The Dawning winter event has once again returned to Destiny 2, so it’s time to throw on your apron. Just like the previous year, players are tasked with cooking various goodies for different vendors and NPCs throughout the solar system. One of these is for everyone’s favorite Hunter and all-around spooky person, Eris Morn. For her, you will need to craft Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, which are actually some of the easiest items to bake in the entire event.

To craft Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies you will need 1 Chitin Powder, 1 Finishing Touch, and 15 Essence of Dawning. To get the Chitin Powder, just kill Hive enemies anywhere in the galaxy until this drops. It’s a random reward given when you slay a Hive enemy so head to Mars and farm the first wave of the Escalation protocol until it drops. Alternatively, you could just go punch some Hive on the Moon.

As for Finishing Touch, this is acquired by performing a Finishing Move on an enemy. Make sure to take off any ammo generate mods you may have on, so you don’t have to wait to use this ability. You are not guaranteed a Finishing Touch upon executing a Finishing Move, so it may take a few tries before it dropped. During our time experimenting, we averaged one Finishing Touch for every 6-8 enemies we performed this move on.

Finally, the Essence of Dawning is awarded for completing various activities and Dawning bounties. What activity you complete will impact how much Essence of Dawning you’re awarded. For example, completing a Crucible activity will award you 12 stacks while a small event like a Patrol only gives out 2. We suggest loading up the Team Scorch mode in the Crucible tab since this is one of the fastest activities to farm.

Once you have everything, just put it together in Eva’s Oven and deliver it to Eris Morn on the Moon!

