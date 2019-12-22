Diablo 3 Season 19 End & Season 20 Start Time

We’re about to hit the 20th season of Diablo 3 which is an impressive milestone no matter which way you slice it.

While many players might be burnt on the game by now, the beginning of a season is always the most exciting time to play Diablo as you’ll be able to start the grind all over again.

Despite how stale the game may or may not feel for you, looting is something that has always felt good in Diablo 3.

Season 19 is relatively new so we still quite a way out from the start of Season 20, but we can still look forward to the future.

Blizzard hasn’t given a set end date yet but we know seasons run for roughly three months. Once this new season is revealed, we’ll also get a chance to test out some of the changes on the PTR before they officially go live.

When Does Diablo 3 Season 19 end?

Season 19 started up on November 22, which would mean three months later would put us on February 22.

The seasons don’t run for exactly three months but they are usually in that ballpark so pay close attention to that date.

There’s no telling if Blizzard will end up using that date as they tend to announce the end of a season much close to when it’s actually happening. When we reach February, look for an official announcement.

In the meantime, enjoy Season 19 as much as you can as the entire month of January will feature The Darkening of Tristram event where a special portal opens up and players can enjoy the world of Diablo 1 again.

When Does Season 20 Start?

Blizzard likes to take at least two weeks off between the seasons for players to wind down and take a bit of break from the game.

If they keep this up then we should be able to expect Season 20 to start around March 7. This is a Saturday so Blizzard would no doubt mix things up and switch it to a different day.

Once again, we don’t have an exact date given as of yet so stay tuned for that. The start times are given after the seasons end so we’ll have to wait until that before we know for sure.