How to Make Fractal Rolls in Destiny 2 The Dawning

The Dawning winter event has made its return to Destiny 2 and there are new recipes for players to utilize. Just like last year, users can craft various treats and then give them out to others for a reward. Along with the lengthy recipe list from the last Dawning event, there are some new goodies that you can make. One of these is Fractal Rolls, which is tied to everyone’s favorite Osiris fanboy, Brother Vance.

To make Fractal Rolls you will need 1 Vex Milk, 1 Pinch of Light, and 15 Essence of Dawning. Putting these together in Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.0 will yield a Fractal Roll. Now just land on Mercury and give this treat to Brother Vance. You can get Vex Milk from just killing Vex anywhere in the galaxy and in any activity. Slaying one has a chance to immediately award this item.

Pinch of Light is a little trickier since it comes from picking up the small Orbs of Light a Masterworked weapon generates. Don’t get this confused with Flash of Inspiration, which is from generating Orbs of Light. To get the Pinch of Light, you need to physically pick up the orb.

Finally, you can obtain Essence of Dawning by completing activities or Dawning bounties. What you do will determine how much you are awarded. For example, a match in the Crucible awards 12, while a patrol gives you 2. We suggest dropping into the Scorch playlist and just farm this activity for a while.

Making this cookie shouldn’t take too long, so just work on it while you finish other activities such as the new Saint-14 quest.

