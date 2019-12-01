9 Best Gaming Headset Cyber Monday Deals

Shop The Best Cyber Monday Toy Deals Here
Looking to pick up a gaming headset? We’ve scoured Amazon to bring you the best gaming headset Cyber Monday deals in town. After a quick answer? Check out the Razer or HyperX headsets on this list. They are killer!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
To give you an idea of how excellent the HyperX Cloud Mix Headset is, I’m writing this gift guide while I’ve got mine pumping hi-res audio.
I really love this headset. Hi-res audio is unreal. You don’t realize how much of a song you miss until you’ve listened to it in hi-res. I know that sounds cliche, but hi-res is the HD of the music scene, and once you switch, you won’t go back.
Also, a bit of a life hack, if you don’t want to spend more on hi-res audio, you can grab a trial of Tidal and stream hi-res music for free for 30-days to test out your new favorite headset.
Another thing I love about the Cloud Mix, you can remove the mic and it works wirelessly, meaning you can wear this headset out in public without it looking like a gaming headset.
It connects via Bluetooth, too, so it’ll work with most Android and Windows devices.
Obviously, the dual chambers will provide crystal clear audio when you’re gaming, but what about the mic? Again, it’s excellent. The only slight issue is the built-in mic that’s used in wireless mode for answering phone calls. It’s fine, but the boom mic for gaming is vastly superior to the internal version.
The $70 saving is easily one of the best gaming headset Cyber Monday deals in terms of money saved, although because of how S-tier this headset is, any saving is a bonus. This is just icing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Along with HyperX and Razer, SteelSeries is another brand that’s trusted by gamers everywhere.
The SteelSeries Arctis 5 is great quality at a mid-range price.
The Arctis ClearCast bidirectional retractable mic will offer crisp clarity while canceling out background noise.
Another great feature more headset makers need to steal is the USB ChatMix dial, which lets the wearer balance game audio and chat volume with just a few moves. If you’ve ever had in-game sounds that are louder than teammates, this feature is a godsend.
Tom’s Guide also notes because of the velcro headband, there’s no messing around trying to get this gaming headset to fit. You put it on, and it fits. How brilliant does that sound?
And with $30 off the RRP, this is one seriously tempting offer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Razer Nari is a simply stunning gaming headset.
The lightweight and fully adjustable headband is stylish and comfortable.
And with THX Spatial Audio, which simulates sound at 360-degrees, your audio quality is going to be off the hook. The same can be said for the noise-canceling mic.
Throw in the 16-hour battery life and this is one headset you can’t live without.
And, let’s face it, that saving is meaty. I’d pay the asking price without questioning it (because I’m a huge audiophile), but with money off, this is a highly tempting prospect.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With a clean $20 off, the SteelSeries Arctis 3 is another great budget option.
Detachable cord? Check. Retractable mic? Check. Sleek black design? Also, check.
As with the Arctis 5, the Arctis 3 also comes with SteelSeries’ trademark ClearCast mic, meaning clarity and background noise reduction is a given.
And with a frequency response of 20 to 22000 hertz, the audio quality is crisp.
It’s also worth noting, this gaming headset is compatible with Windows Sonic spatial Audio, so if you’ve got a device that supports that, you’ll be able to clearly hear where sounds are coming from.
Think of a gunfight. With this beast, you’ll be able to tell the direction and verticality of where shots are coming from. It won’t help with your aim, of course, but any advantage is an advantage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Razer Kraken is the best of the lower-priced gaming headsets, and with 16% off, this is one of the best gaming headset Cyber Monday deals around.
With custom-tuned 50mm drivers, this headset offers clear audio, and thanks to the retractable noise-canceling mic, your teammates will be able to hear you without background noise muffling your screams of anger.
This gaming headset also features in-line audio controls and boasts how lightweight it feels.
It’s also made from bauxite aluminum, meaning while this thing isn’t invincible, breaking it would require some series force.
Another thing worth considering, this headset is pure comfort, and the gel-infused ear pads will help keep your ears cool during long gaming sessions, or in my case, blasting through Fortnite’s weekly challenges at the weekend.
When you’re playing for hours at a time with a headset on, believe me, you want to factor in comfort. Your ears will thank you later.
Read our full Razer Kraken review if you want to know more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With a generous $40 off, the HyperX Cloud II may be one of the best gaming headset Cyber Monday deals there is.
If you’re not bothered about the hi-res audio or wireless capabilities seen in the HyperX Cloud Mix, the Cloud II is definitely worth considering.
Inside the box is a USB Audio Sound Card adaptor complete with 7.1vVirtual surround sound, so even if your device isn’t up to scratch, you’ve got a problem solver right there.
With a noise-and-echo-canceling mic, again thanks to the sound card, not only will your audio quality be crystal clear, your teammates will be able to hear you clearly.
The mic is detachable as well, so should you want to hook this headset up to a phone or iPod, there are options there to stop it looking like a gaming headset. Neat!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another trusted brand is Turtle Beach, so with $15 off the Turtle Beach Atlas, this is one of the gaming headset Cyber Monday deals you need to take a second look at.
While this headset isn’t the most stylish out there, don’t let its blimpy design fool you. Inside are surround sound ready speakers designed to utilize Windows Sonic for headphones as well as support for Dolby Atmos.
The flip-up mic isn’t for everyone, but it’s made a name for itself. This mic will pick up your voice without any issue.
Another feature I’m a fan of is the glasses-friendly design. These earpads will relieve pressure form glasses, which is a must if you’re blind like me.
Not only that, but the earpads are also made from memory foam, meaning comfort is a huge factor in this metal-reinforced gaming headset.
Comfortable, clear, and super affordable. What’s not to love?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As we move into what I like to call gaming headsets that look like they’re designed by Elon Musk, the Runmus Gaming Headset is a super-budget headset with a twist: It’s actually quite good.
For a start, it comes with 7.1 surround sound support, something a lot of cheaper headsets don’t.
Not only that, the mic has noise-cancelling tech, so it shouldn’t pick up when you knock your phone off the arm of a chair (we’ve all done it, repeatedly, and never learn).
The only point of contention here is the style. Its chunky Elon angles look like a gaming headset. For use in the home, or for kids, that isn’t much of an issue.
But if you’re looking to take this outside hooked up to that phone you keep knocking off the arm, it may be worth looking at some of the more premium designs.
It all depends whether you’ll be using this as purely a gaming headset or as headphones as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after an affordable gaming headset for teens or younger kids, this Logitech Gaming Headset is the one to go with.
In terms of raw power, this headset won’t be winning awards any time soon. The sound quality is good, but at this price there’s no way it’s going to match the Razer Kraken or HyperX Cloud Mix.
That said, because of the price, neither should you expect it to top the heavy hitters. It’s affordable, and perfect for kids who are going to end up needing a new headset in a few months because oh my god why do my kids always break headsets so easily?
If it’s good quality audio, a decent mic, and affordability you’re after, this is the headset for you.