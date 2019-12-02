When Does Halo Reach Unlock on PC & Xbox One?

The first entry in the Master Chief Collection arrives tomorrow for Steam users and it’s one of the best games in the franchise. Initially released in 2010, Halo: Reach quickly gained popularity thanks to its terrific story and unique take on the series’ successful multiplayer. Finally arriving on PC and Xbox One, players will be able to dive into this harrowing game tomorrow. Sadly, this title isn’t getting a midnight release, so don’t worry about staying up late.

At the time of writing this, Halo: Reach is set to go live on PC and Xbox One at 10:00 AM PT/ 1:00 PM ET. Additionally, there is no pre-loading available for Steam users, so you’ll need to wait until the game becomes available. Thankfully, we don’t expect the file size to be too big since the game is several years old.

Keep in mind, for those purchasing the Halo: Master Chief Collection on Steam you will only receive Halo: Reach tomorrow. This is because 343 Industries has decided to release each entry in this collection one at a time in chronological order. There’s been no date given for the rest of games, so if you’re looking to play Halo 2 on PC you’ll probably need to wait a year or two.

