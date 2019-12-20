5 Idle Fitness Gym Tycoon – Game Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

It seems like everyone wants to become a mobile business owner these days.

Addictive idle games such as Idle Fitness Gym Tycoon are certainly part of the reason why this mobile gaming craze is so major. Digital Things’ idle mobile game is all about putting you in the position of a gym CEO who has to manage its operations, keep its customers happy and bring in enough money to upgrade it over time. As you get better and better at running your own mobile gym, you’ll step up to manage new and improved gym operations on your road to financial success. We’re in the business of helping out fellow Idle Fitness Gym Tycoon players, which is why we’ve put together this essential tips list for the game.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Idle Fitness Gym Tycoon:

Download the Idle Fitness Gym Tycoon APK here.

1. Pour All Your Cash Into Upgrading One Facet of Your Gym at a Time

• There’s a whole lot of utilities and other facets of your gym that requires your constant funding in order to work at an improved rate and bring in even more funds. The utilities we speak of include your gym’s entrance, locker room, running machines, bench press gear, etc. It’s always best if you pour all your funds into upgrading a single portion of your gym at a time until you have no more cash left to do so.

• Once you rack up even more cash thanks to the upgraded efforts of the one gym utility you just spent a ton of money on, use that cash to steadily improve the next portion of your now thriving gym. Repeating this process should leave you with one gym operation that’s significantly more upgraded than everything else, which means you’ll make tons of extra cash that can go into bringing your other gym utilities up to speed.

2. Follow Your Build Management Goals and Mission Breakdown to Really Go Far

• If you’re looking to stick to a proper gym improvement plan, then you should refer to the Build option within the Management tab. Whenever you acquire a ton of money, check out the Build menu from time to time to see if you’re financially stable enough to add a new exercise area to your gym.

• Also, make sure you pay attention to the list of missions that come your way. Completing missions is the best method towards getting your hands on a bevy of extra rare gems, which can be used to purchase permanent upgrades for every facet of your gym. So it’s always best if you keep a close eye on your new Build options and unfulfilled missions – doing so should put you on a focused path to unprecedented success!

3. Properly Manage Your Marketing Campaign

• Another feature within the Management tab you should stay abreast of is the Marketing menu. Every time you log-in, make sure you always put the Social Media ad campaign to work. That ad campaign selection always brings in the biggest amount of extra customers to your gym, so don’t go for any other ad campaign option except for that one. Improving your gym’s Brand Image can be costly, so don’t level it up until your gym makes millions of dollars on a daily basis.

4. Put Your VIP Campaign to Work When You’re Online and Offline

• Speaking of ad campaigns, the VIP Campaign also works wonders for your gym. Once you notice the VIP Campaign meter is empty, make sure you watch six video ads in a row in order to completely refill it and also walk away with a bunch more gems.

• The VIP Campaign’s x2 earnings booster does wonders for you while you’re playing and helps you earn a ton of cash while you’re offline. Once you collect all your offline earnings, repeat the VIP Campaign process and start your easy cash earning trick all over again!

5. If You’re Going to Play Without Spending Real World Currency, Be Prepared to Watch a Lot of Video Ads

• If you’re not trying to spend any of your real cash on getting far in Idle Gym Tycoon, then you should know something – you’re going to be sitting through a whole lot of video ads. Remain patient during this process, however – the rewards granted to you simply by watching video ads are plentiful and worth all the trouble. Keep an eye out for all those video advertisements watching opportunities on the right side of your screen and utilize them ASAP!

• Watching these video ads helps you earn more gems, bring in extra customers, instantly completes your customers’ exercise routine on your machines, and collect all the fees from your entrance in an instant. And once you log back into the game after a long stay away, be sure to watch an extra video ad so you can instantly double your offline earnings!

