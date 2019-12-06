Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game Review

Streaming superstar Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is closing out 2019 with a bang.

Fresh off the release of one book, one that was meant to act as a guide to improve your streaming and gaming skills, this new story is meant to entertain.

Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game is a new graphic novel penned by Justin Jordan, who is perhaps best known for co-creating The Strange Talent of Luther Strode as well as his 22-issue run on Green Lantern: New Guardians.

The story is pretty straightforward – Ninja is a streamer who ends up being trapped inside of a battle royale game after receiving a strange package in the mail.

Once there, he quickly discovers that many other players have been trapped there already and they are being forced to fight to finish, but instead of that being a way out, the winner is instead turned into a weapon for villain Strigus Thule.

Ninja eventually comes across a sentient headband, who goes by HB, that helps him on his journey. HB doesn’t get a whole lot of backstory but actually plays a vital part in the storytelling.

The story as a whole is definitely aimed more towards a younger audience but this doesn’t mean an adult won’t find things to enjoy. It definitely helps to at least have a passing knowledge of who Ninja is as he’s the main character in all of this.

The art by Felipe Magana was largely hit or miss for me and I felt it could’ve more detailed in many of the panels, but you may not necessarily have a problem with this.

All in all, it’s a solid story for any fan of Ninja and can make for an excellent Christmas gift if you’re in the market for one. Even better, this graphic novel easily lends itself to additional installments if the writers want to go down that path.

It’s a pretty quick read, I went through it all in about an hour, but it definitely lends itself to multiple rereads.

Disclaimer: A review copy of Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game was provided by Penguin Random House.