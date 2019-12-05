The Pokemon GO Evolution Event is now live and users have already begun to figure out all the Research Tasks exclusive to the event and their rewards.
Here’s the full list of Pokemon GO Evolution Event Research Tasks:
Catch 10 Horsea – Dragon Scale
Catch 5 Onix – Metal Coat
Catch 5 Porygon – Up-grade
Catch 10 Poliwag or Slowpoke – King’s Rock
Catch 10 Sunkern – Sun Stone
Evolve 5 Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust
Evolve 10 Pokemon – Burmy (either the plant, sand, or trash variant)
Evolve a Feebas – 3 Rare Candies
Use an item to evolve a Pokemon – Clamperl
Evolve an Onix – Scyther
Hatch 7 Eggs – Sinnoh Stone
Win 5 Raids – Magnetic Lure, Glacial Lure, Mossy Lure
Win 3 times against the Team GO Rocket Leaders – Unova Stone
