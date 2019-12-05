The Pokemon GO Evolution Event is now live and users have already begun to figure out all the Research Tasks exclusive to the event and their rewards.

Here’s the full list of Pokemon GO Evolution Event Research Tasks:

Catch 10 Horsea – Dragon Scale

Catch 5 Onix – Metal Coat

Catch 5 Porygon – Up-grade

Catch 10 Poliwag or Slowpoke – King’s Rock

Catch 10 Sunkern – Sun Stone

Evolve 5 Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust

Evolve 10 Pokemon – Burmy (either the plant, sand, or trash variant)

Evolve a Feebas – 3 Rare Candies

Use an item to evolve a Pokemon – Clamperl

Evolve an Onix – Scyther

Hatch 7 Eggs – Sinnoh Stone

Win 5 Raids – Magnetic Lure, Glacial Lure, Mossy Lure

Win 3 times against the Team GO Rocket Leaders – Unova Stone

