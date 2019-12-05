Pokemon GO Shiny Burmy: What Does It Look Like?

Shiny Burmy and all its evolutions join Pokemon GO with the arrival of the Evolution Event.

Here’s what Shiny Burmy, Shiny Wormadam and Shiny Mothim look like in Pokemon GO:

As you can see, all forms of Burmy and Wormadam don’t change much except for their skin getting a blue tint. Mothim, on the other hand has its orange colors replaced with blue.

For the duration of the Evolution Event (from now until December 12 at 1:00 p.m. PST according to Niantic), you’re more likely to encounter Burmy in the wild along with a number of other Pokemon that evolve in special ways (see the full list here). You’re also more likely to encounter 2 KM Eggs that hatch into Burmy. You can also earn an encounter with Burmy by completing the Evolution Event-exclusive Field Research Task that asks you to evolve 10 Pokemon, according to our other guide on all the Evolution Event Research Tasks.

According to research from The Silph Road, you have a 1 in 450 chance of encountering a Shiny Pokemon in the wild. You also have a 1 in 60 chance of encountering a Shiny Pokemon through a Field Research Task reward.

