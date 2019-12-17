Pokemon GO Shiny Gible: What Does It Look Like?

Niantic quietly released Shiny Gible in Pokemon GO.

Here’s what Shiny Gible and its two evolutions, Gabite and Garchomp, look like in Pokemon GO:

As you can see, Shiny Gible turns a brighter shade of blue and its tummy turns from red to yellow. Shiny Gabite’s blue colors also turn brighter with its grayer highlights turning light blue and its tummy going from red to reddish orange. Then Shiny Garchomp turns from blue to a light black while its tummy turns from red to reddish orange.

According to research from The Silph Road, you have a one in 450 chance of encountering a Shiny Pokemon in the wild. You can also find Gible in 10 km Eggs, according to Eurogamer. The Silph Road found, at least in regards to baby Pokemon, that shiny hatch rates were one in 50.

In other Pokemon GO news, the Legendary Pokemon Virizion will appear in five-star Raids from December 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. PST to January 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. PST, according to a blog post from Niantic. Lugia and Ho-Oh will return to Raid Battles for a Special Raid Weekend from December 20 to 23.

The Pokemon GO Holidays 2019 event will go live from December 24 at 12:00 a.m. to January 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. in your local time zone. During that time, select Pokemon will appear in holiday costumes, event-exclusive Field Research tasks will be on offer, and Delibird will be available from Team GO Rocket members as a Shadow Pokemon. In addition, ice-type Pokemon from the Unova region will make their debut in Pokemon GO. Cubchoo will be available in the wild while Cryogonal will appear in the wild if a Glacial Lure Module is used.

Niantic also just announced the Buddy Adventure feature which will arrive by 2020. The feature uses the AR+ mode to play with your Buddy Pokemon in the real world. From there you can pet it, feed it, take snapshots and do other things with it. Your Buddy Pokemon will also follow your avatar around in the game’s overworld. If it’s at a high enough Buddy Level, it will point out interesting places nearby and even find souvenirs. It can also help you out in wild Pokemon encounters. Sometime after the feature is introduced, another feature will follow it which will allow up to three trainers to take a group photo with their Buddy Pokemon through AR+.

