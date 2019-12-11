How to Get Polarized Fractaline in Destiny 2

With the Season of Dawn officially underway, a new currency has been added into Destiny 2. Called “Polarized Fractaline,” this item is used to purchase bounties and consumables at the various obelisks throughout the game. This means if you want some of the new weapons and armor, you will need to farm this material. Thankfully, Bungie has added a few different ways for obtaining Polarized Fractaline.

Here’s how to earn Polarized Fractaline during Season of Dawn:

Completing The Sundial

Season of Dawn Triumphs

Season of Dawn Bounties/Quests

Season Pass Rewards

While you should always work towards completing the various bounties and triumphs, your main source of Polarized Fractaline will be The Sundial. Finishing a run earns you a 100 Polarized Fractaline, which is nice since this activity typically takes around 15-20 minutes to complete. We suspect this time will be reduced further once everyone begins to understand the mechanics of The Sundial’s various encounters. Remember, you cannot fail this activity so even if it’s going poorly, make sure to stick around so you can earn the rewards.

Additionally, the Weekly Bounties you can pick-up from the various Obelisks will net you 100 Polarized Fractaline. These are fairly simple, so make sure that you finish them on all three of your characters. This will give you 600 Polarized Fractaline a week, without even touching The Sundial. Triumphs also award different amounts of Polarized Fractaline, but this is not a consistent method. Don’t focus on completing Triumphs, instead work on Weekly Bounties and runs of The Sundial.

See Also

Make sure to follow me on Twitter for the latest Destiny 2 news, guides, and more.