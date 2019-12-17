Battlefront 2 The Rise of Skywalker New Planet Leaked

As part of the massive Star Wars Battlefront 2 update, a brand-new planet from the upcoming film will be added into the game.

While much of The Rise of Skywalker update has already been released, DICE is holding back the new map until December 20 when Episode IX to hold back spoilers from the new film.

However, it appears there was a mistake on the developers’ end as players are already playing it ahead of its official release.

Warning: Potential Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker spoilers ahead.

The new planet will be one of the locations explored in the new movie and could potentially reveal a bit more about the film than DICE was willing to let on, hence the delay.

This planet in question is called Ajan Kloss and at first glance, it has a pretty similar aesthetic to Endor, a planet that’s currently in the game.

The name of the planet is likely the biggest spoiler here but there could be some easter eggs hidden on the map that reveals stuff about the movie.

At the end of the day, it’s just a couple days too early for it to release so it’s not exactly the end of the world.

While this blunder happened, DICE’s community manager for Battlefront 2, Ben Walke, isn’t taking the news too hard as he posted a GIF in response to the news quoting Han Solo’s line in A New Hope where he blasts the comms terminal while rescuing Princess Leia.

DICE will likely take this map out of the rotation as soon as possible, but there’s just a couple of days left until we get our hands on the new map for real.

In the meantime, we can already experience the plethora of other content already in the game, including new First Order and Resistance cosmetics, new Reinforcements, and more.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.