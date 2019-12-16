VideoVideo related to street fighter v: seth reveal trailer, gill and v-skill 2 release date 2019-12-15T20:23:47-05:00

2019’s Capcom Cup tournament came to a close earlier this evening (December 15) and was quite the show (a Poison player ended up getting the W!).

And afterward, everyone in attendance and watching at home got a pretty hype trailer for Street Fighter V’s 40th character. Street Fighter IV’s big boss Seth is officially a part of the roster, but this time he’s gotten a gender switch-up. The move mimicker looks far more lethal this time around – female Seth has access to some new slick kicks and an EX spinning uppercut special move. Seth’s second V-Skill (“Tanden Booster”) was showcased first, which looks to be a slick dash that can lead to special moves. As for her first V-Skill (“Tanden Engine”), Seth can pull in the opponent with a vacuum-like vortex and jump right into special moves soon after.

When it comes to V-Trigger’s, the second one was put on display first. “Tanden Maneuver” brings out a controllable projectile that can keep your opponent airborne once it lands. Seth’s first V-Trigger (“Tanden Ignition”) gifts him with a teleport move that increases his combo potential exponentially. And finally, Seth’s Critical Art incorporates a second copy of Seth to pull off a big finisher that’s reminiscent of the one featured in SFIV.

Seth comes with a five costume set that includes her default attire. She has access to an expectedly sexy Summer costume, a Nostalgia costume that marks the return of the male version of Seth, a Story costume and a Battle costume that mimics M. Bison’s classic gear. Seth will be available once Street Fighter V: Champion Edition launches on February 14, 2020.

In a very cool surprise, Yoshinori Ono announced that Gill, V-Skill 2 and Steet Fighter V’s latest balance patch update is available for download right now. The next stage of Street Fighter V has finally kicked off in 2019 within the final month of the year, which is quite the shock.

