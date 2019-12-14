Fortnite Star Wars Event Live Stream: Watch Online

Abig event is happening in Fortnite today. A clip of Star Wars is being shown that’s never been seen before at the Risky Reels location. You can watch live streams of the event below.
Epic Games and Star Wars are partnering to bring this event to Fortnite players. Within the game, you can see a clip from the new movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This is supposed to be the only time the clip will be shown outside the movie and it won’t appear in trailers.
The event starts at 2 p.m. Eastern but “doors” opened at 1:30 p.m. Unfortunately, some people were not able to log into the game for the event because so many people wanted to take part. Because of these issues, the event has been delayed by 10 minutes and will now be starting at 2:10 p.m. Eastern, Fortnite shared on Twitter. However, it appears to be starting even later than that.
The regular playlists are disabled for the event. A special playlist for the event will be set up.
As players have noted, the projector at Risky Reels (where the event is happening) shows a countdown, so you can know exactly when it’s starting and you don’t need to rely on timezone conversions. However, that countdown may not be accurate since the start time was delayed by 10 minutes due to issues Fortnite was having with people getting booted out.
The event should be viewable whether you’re on mobile, PC, or console. Epic will remove all playlists and release a special playlist for this event, according to players who have attended other special events.
The actual location of the event is at the Risky Reels landmark. To get to Risky Reels, go west of Frenzy Farms. Risky Reels is the drive-in movie theater north of the central island. It’s basically in the center of the map, according to PC Gamer. They also note that there’s a glowing blue light on the map where Risky Reels is, so it’s pretty easy to find. It was recently changed for the Star Wars event, so it may look a little different from the last time you were at Risky Reels if you haven’t played very recently.
