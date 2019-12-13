As part of The Game Awards 2019, Microsoft announced the future of their Xbox brand and it’s set to push the boundaries further than ever before.

This new console will be called the Xbox Series X and it’s coming in late 2020 so there’s not much time left to wait.

Built more like a PC instead of a traditional console, this will be the most powerful Xbox that has ever been created. With the Xbox One X already being capable of pushing out a native 4K resolution, it’ll be interesting to see what the next-gen can pull off.

Microsoft has always been about pushing the boundaries forward with their consoles and it turns out that hasn’t stopped with their next generation.

Reveal Trailer

VideoVideo related to xbox series x: first look, release date, trailer 2019-12-12T21:24:27-05:00

To go with the new console, Microsoft has created a brand-new controller that looks a lot like the normal Xbox One controller, but it has some added bonuses.

The biggest addition is a Share button that will make it easier than ever to capture clips and screenshots of your gameplay. The D-pad is taken from the Elite Controller so if you’re a fan of how that feels then you’ll find a lot to like here.

Confirmed Launch Games

Halo: Infinite will be a launch title for the platform so that should be more than enough to sell a ton of them out the door.

Microsoft also dropped the curtain on the sequel to the hit game Hellblade, called Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. This title is now being developed in-house by newly bought developer Ninja Theory. A trailer was released along with the announcement so fans would have a good idea of what to expect with the new title.

VideoVideo related to xbox series x: first look, release date, trailer 2019-12-12T21:24:27-05:00

We’re sure there are going to be many other games that will join the launch lineup. Obviously, Microsoft will want to have a healthy launch lineup and that’s something that’s very possible now thanks to all of the studios Microsoft purchased recently.

With the new console having backwards compatibility, like the Xbox One before it, we will also be able to take our favorite games from the current generation to the Xbox Series X so there will be no shortage of things to play.

Xbox Series X Release Date

There wasn’t a concrete release date revealed as part of the announcement, but we do know it’ll be coming for holiday 2020.

It will definitely be a hot commodity for the next holiday season so Microsoft couldn’t have picked a better time to launch. It’s expected to compete with the PS5 so we’ll have to see who comes out on top.

Price

Another thing Microsoft hasn’t gone into detail with is the price. New console price points are always important since that will be the barrier players have to get through if they want to pick up a new console.

As we’ve seen with the PS3, your launch price is very important so we hope Microsoft nails it on this end.

Somewhere between $400 and $500 will be most likely, but nothing has been officially announced by Microsoft.

Design

Proud to represent the work of so many on Team @Xbox tonight at #TheGameAwards, unveiling our fastest, most powerful console ever – Xbox Series X – built to reshape how developers create and players experience games in the next generation, designed to #PowerYourDreams https://t.co/ZWk9A32bdb — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) December 13, 2019

The biggest criticism people will find with the console is the fact it looks more like a PC than a console and as a result, it appears like it’ll be taking up a lot of room.

Of course, we’re still about a year out from the official release so it could end up going through some more redesigns before it actually arrives in your home.

With this generation of consoles being closer to PCs more than ever, it doesn’t seem all that surprising that Microsoft is embracing that by making it the new console look like one.