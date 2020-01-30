Apex Legends Season 4 Launch Trailer Focuses on Revenant

Apex Legends Season 4 is less than a week away and this season is already full of surprises. Following the reveal stream, developer Respawn Entertainment introduced a host of changes along with the new legend, Forge. This surprised the community, as many expected the data mined Revenant to be the next character. Unfortunately for Forge, he was killed by Revenant in a brief, animated trailer titled “Up Close and Personal.” This left fans questioning what was going to happen and who we would really be playing as in Apex Legends Season 4 “Assimilation.”

The new trailer focuses on Revenant prior to him joining the arena. He is uncountably one of the most brutal characters in this game, with him mercilessly executing a young girl’s mother and father right in front of her. But it’s clear that Revenant may not be this outwardly cruel, as the video suggests that he was once a human but was then converted into this twisted abomination.

We also get a glimpse at some of Revenant’s possible abilities such as his arm transforming into a spike and being able to shroud himself in thick, black smoke. This could be his escape mechanic, allowing him to vanish from sight just like any good assassin.

At the end of the trailer, there’s also a hint at where the story could go. The last scene shows the young girl covered in blood, staring angrily at the camera. It’s clear there is more to this story than just a simple assassination. especially if the last shot is going to focus on the aftermath and not Revenant.

Apex Legends Season 4 begins on February 4 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

