Apex Legends Season 4: Release Date, Forge, & More

Season 4 of Apex Legends has officially been revealed by Respawn Entertainment. With only a few days left in the current season, many players have been wondering what the future holds for this competitive battle royale game. While some details remained hidden, others were data mined in advance of today’s reveal. The next legend, is actually not Revenant, despite what many believed. Forge is the latest hero entering the arena and he’s an absolute unit.

Here’s everything you need to know about Apex Legends‘ Season 4 “Assimilation”:

New Character – Forge

The latest character coming to Apex Legends is known as Forge. This brutish character prefers to get “up close and personal” with his opponents. Described as the complete opposite of Crypto, Forge is seeking to dominate the tournament and become the new champion of the arena. He’s also the first legend to have Hammond Robotics as a corporate sponsor.

So far no details on what his abilities do are available. We suspect these will be unveiled once we’re closer to Season 4.

New Weapon – Sentinel

A bolt action sniper rifle, the Sentinel boasts a charge mechanic and we assume uses Energy ammo. Currently, we don’t know if this will be a care package weapon or one that can be found out in the open world.

Apex Legends Season 4 Release Date

Season 4 of Apex Legends will begin on February 4 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One players. This season will introduce a new weapon, character, and battle pass for players to earn. Additionally, and players that login in during Season 4 will earn a gun charm, special badge, and there will be a Double XP event. Assimilation marks the one year anniversary of Respawn Entertainment’s shooter.

Apex Legends Ranked Changes

Ranked mode is getting some hefty changes going into Season 4. During the Devstream, Respawn Entertainment explained that they will be renaming the Apex Predator rank to Master. Now anyone who reaches the Top 500 on the leaderboard in Ranked will be dubbed an Apex Predator and can be bumped down in the ranks if someone surpasses their points.

There also be two rank resets during Season 4 as opposed to just one. Divided up between the first and second half of the season, with each one taking place on a different map. The first split will be set on World’s Edge and take place from February 3 to March 23; while the latter is on King’s Canyon and runs between March 25 to May 5.

Rewards will depend on what the highest tier you achieve during both of the splits. So if you make it higher in Split 1 than Split 2, you’ll be awarded based on your Split 2 performance.

Apex Legends Season 4 Devstream

