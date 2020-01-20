How to Get Bastion (Exotic Fusion Rifle) in Destiny 2

The Corridors of Time has officially been solved, which means the Bastion Exotic quest has arrived eight days early. Originally scheduled for the 28th, it appears that Destiny 2 players can unlock this weapon right now. This is a lengthy quest, that starts with you traversing a long sequence in the Corridors of Time. Here’s a breakdown of the final code and additional steps in the “A False Refraction” Exotic quest.

1. Explore the Corridors of Time

To start this quest, visit Osiris on Mercury and pick up the new quest from him. Now interact with The Sundial to get spit out into the Corridors of Time. Thanks to all the people at RadSecrets and Destiny community, the path you have to follow has been uncovered. Following this sequence will lead you to the tomb in the center. Interact with it to hear some dialogue before an Exotic item drops.

Clover, Diamond, Snake, Clover, Plus, Plus, Hex, Hex, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Plus, Snake, Diamond, Clover, Snake, Plus, Plus, Snake, Snake, Hex, Diamond, Clover, Plus, Diamond, Hex, Hex, Diamond, Plus, Diamond

When progressing through the Corridors of Time, we recommend moving your mouse after each door. This will help you keep track of where you are in the sequence and not end up lost exploring this location. If you do mess up, just head through the door you entered and interact with the obelisk to the left. This will reset the activity, letting you freely explore once again.

2. Visit Saint-14 and Kill Some Fallen

After you complete the Corridors of Time, go visit Saint-14 and pick up the new Exotic quest in this inventory. He will ask you to go kill Fallen Captains and Servitors on the Tangled Shore so head there. There are two decent farming methods for this step – the Jetsam of Saturn Lost Sector or the Thieve’s Landing Public Event. We recommend the latter since you can also kill the Captain and Servitor that spawn in this location. Once you have all five killed, visit the Spider to progress the quest.

3. Beat The Empty Tank Lost Sector

This next step is quite easy, as Spider tells you to visit The Empty Tank Lost Sector. How convenient for you that this nightclub is literally just to the left of Spider’s hideout! Go through the Lost Sector and kindly remind the Fallen why you’re on the VIP list. Once you get to the end, slay the Fallen Captain to progress the next step. Back to Spider you go!

4. Do a Lot of Tangled Shore Work

After you finish this step, Spider will ask you to partake in a plethora of tasks around the Tangled Shore. This includes completing 10 Spider bounties, killing 30 Challenging Enemies, and finishing 10 Public Events. Grab all the bounties you can from Spider, including 6 of the Wanted Bounties. Spider doesn’t offer an infinite amount of bounties, so you’ll need to embrace your inner Boba Fett and go hunting.

Next, you’ll need to do 8 Public Events on the Tangled Shore and kill 30 Challenging Enemies. These can only be done here, so remember that it doesn’t need to be modified to the Heroic difficult to complete. You can just blast the large bosses right when they come out of cryo-freeze. Finish all this and return to Spider once again.

5. Find the Grave in Trapper’s Cave

Now you have to go through another Lost Sector, only this time you’re looking for a grave. Head to Four-Horned Gultch and enter the only Lost Sector in this patrol zone. Progress through the activity until you reach a waterfall with a bunch of Cabal around it. Kill the enemies and face the waterfall behind you. To the right, you’ll see some blue flames dancing in the dark. This is the marker for the grave, so run up and interact with it to move the quest along.

6. Beat the Memento Hollowed Lair Strike

Still with me? The final step for the Bastion tasks you with completing a 750 Light Level variant of the Hollowed Lair strike. This activity does have matchmaking so load up the activity via the Tangle Shore map and fight through the strike. Eventually, you’ll reach the boss at the end, however, he’s brought a friend this time. Along the left path, you’ll have a new enemy spawn called Reysk, the Waning Light. Kill this Scorn Chieftan to finish the last real step of the quest.

Now just visit Saint-14 in The Tower to claim your well-deserved prize!

