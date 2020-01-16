Cyberpunk 2077 Officially Delayed Until September 2020

Perhaps the most anticipated game of the year has officially been delayed until September 17, 2020. Announced on Twitter, developer CD Projekt Red has pushed back the release date of Cyberpunk 2077, citing that the game needed more polish and time. Originally scheduled to release on April 16, this title was set to release alongside other popular titles like Resident Evil 3 and Final Fantasy VII Remake. While the delay certainly stings, given the sheer size of CD Projekt Red’s ambitious title, it’s better off they don’t rush the finished product.

In their explanation, they explain that the game is in a playable state and finished. However, the developers are taking extra time to stomp out any existing bugs and ensure there is more time for the game to be playtested. You can read their full statement below:

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. Cyberpunk 2077 won’t make the April release window and we’re moving the launch date to September 12, 2020. We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done. Night City is massive – full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing the launch will give us the precvious months we need to make the game perfect. Expect more regular updates on progress as we get closer to the release date. We’re really looking forward to seeing you in Night City, thank you for your ongoing support!

For the unfamiliar, Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person RPG game that places players in the shoes of a mercenary named V. Filled with various factions vying for control of the city, it’s up to you to navigate the dangerous Night City. Originally revealed way back in 2012, Cyberpunk 2077 has been through a long development history. With the first trailer released a year later, players have been dying to get their hands on CD Projekt Red’s newest title.

Moving away from The Witcher’s third-person combat, Cyberpunk 2077 leans even harder into the RPG design. Players will have a skill tree they can climb and various stat categories they can increase such as Intelligence and Reflexes. Along with the main story, users will be able to freely explore Night City and acquire side quests from NPCs. Given the robust design of previous CD Projekt Red games, we suspect these will be some of the game’s most memorable moments.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait to see what Cyberpunk 2077 has in store for us. Look on the bright side, at least you don’t have to rush through all games coming out in April now!

