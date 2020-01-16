Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot: How to Find, Collect and Use Z Orbs

Throughout the vast and expansive world of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, there’s a very important item you’ll need to collect. And that’s Z Orbs.

Z Orbs are primarily used to unlock new abilities for each playable character. Those same abilities can then be leveled up even further over time. Z Orbs also goes a long way towards giving your Z Warriors access to attack power boosts and other beneficial stat bonuses when your foes fall under certain battle conditions. Z Orbs are mainly put to use within the Super Attack Skill Tree menu.

Getting your hands on each type of Z Orb is relatively simple since they can be found all over Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’s open world. Defeating all sorts of enemies gets you Z Orbs as well. There are six types of Z Orbs that fall under certain colors that you must keep track of – red, blue, green, rainbow, purple, and an extra shiny silver/gold color combination type. Depending on the type of area you’re exploring, you’ll come across a certain type of color-coded Z Orb. Red orbs can usually be found near rocky/desert terrain, Blue orbs can be seen around the ocean, Green orbs can be collected near forests and the other three orb types can be found in all sorts of random places alongside other orb types. Some Z Orbs can also be found in other types of locations, such as red and green orbs that can be seen just floating in the sky.

Whenever you come across a white Time Orb, be prepared to move as quickly as possible to collect all the orbs that lie within the proceeding path. Rare orbs tend to pop up during these instances, so nab everything as quickly as possible. Eliminating Villainous Enemies is also a great way to get your hands on even more rare orbs.

While you’re out perusing through the air, keep a close eye out for Airways. Traveling through these air tunnels sends your character along a focused path that allows them to nab a bunch of Z Orbs. If you happen to come across a Phantom Airway, make sure you fly through it as soon as possible. Making your way through these types of Airways not only helps you acquire the much rarer Z Orb types, but you’ll also get your hands on even rarer items. Keep in mind that when you leave the current area where a Phantom Airway is found, it’ll disappear once you leave that area.

So when it comes to acquiring Z Orbs, remember to collect as many of them as possible before a big boss battle so you can use them to upgrade your characters beforehand.