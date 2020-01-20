Destiny 2’s Corridors of Time Puzzle Has Been Solved

It has been over Five days since its discovery, the Destiny 2 community has finally solved the massive Corridors of Time puzzle found on Mercury. Initially believed to be just another story quest, players quickly discovered this was so much more. With every door open in the Corridors of Time, users could freely explore any door (marked by a symbol) in any order they wished. However, entering the doors in a specific order would send players to the Time Vault where they could obtain a piece of lore.

With 19 lore pieces in total, some players realized that there was another hidden code that allowed them to obtain a special emblem. But this wasn’t the key, in fact, the next clue could be found by looking through the glass floor of the Time Vault. This clue was a large Hexagon on the floor surrounded by clusters of smaller hexagons.

The catch is what appeared was different for each and every player. With literally thousands of combinations, community members such as Gladd, SayNoToRage, Chevvy, and more began to log and piece together a map using these unique symbols.

What followed was dozens of hours of work with thousands of players participating to make a map that would lead them to the tomb in the center of the Time Vault. Now the journey is finally over, as the Destiny 2 community has solved the Corridors of Time puzzle and completed the map in the early hours of Monday morning.

Now traverse the Corridors of Time using this code:

Clover, Diamond, Snake, Clover, Plus, Plus, Hex, Hex, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Plus, Snake, Diamond, Clover, Snake, Plus, Plus, Snake, Snake, Hex, Diamond, Clover, Plus, Diamond, Hex, Hex, Diamond, Plus, Diamond

Following this path with complete your adventure in the Corridors of Time and award you with something at the end. We won’t spoil anything about what lies in the tomb or what happens when you visit it. When following the code, we recommend you move your cursor along the sequence so you don’t forget where you are.

A massive thank you has to go out to the Destiny 2 RaidSecrets community and streamers who spent countless hours piecing this puzzle together. It’s truly amazing to see the community come together like this.

