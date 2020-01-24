Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Release Date Finally Announced

Fortnite is finally changing seasons after months upon months of waiting. Revealed on Epic Games’ official website, Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 2 will officially begin on February 20th. Following the launch of the newest chapter, Epic Games quickly went quiet on when the next season would actually begin. This was a first for the battle royale game, which typically launched a battle pass and new season every 3-4 months. With fans left in the dark, many wondered what was next for Fortniteafter the first season.

Thankfully, Epic Games shed some light on why Season 2 was taking so long. It turns out that 11.50 update will be moving the game onto the Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics engine. This is a major shift that certainly explains the lengthy time between seasons. Additionally, Epic teased that Season 2 will sport multiple new features, but details are scarce. We suspect that we won’t get teasers until sometime in mid-February.

See you soon Harley! 😏 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 24, 2020

Along with the Season 2 release date, Epic Games may have also teased the latest crossover event coming to Fortnite. In response to a post on the Birds of Prey Twitter account, the developers stated that they would see Harley Quinn soon. Fortnite has never been a stranger to DC crossovers, as just a couple months ago players could purchase a Batman skin. With the Birds of Prey releasing on February 7, players should expect the next event soon.

You have until February 20th to finish the current battle pass before Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 2 begins!

