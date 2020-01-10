Fortnite Item Shop Update Brings Wrangler & Rustler Skins

As part of the latest Fortnite Item Shop update, a couple new skins have entered the game.

The Item Shop updates daily at 7 p.m. EST and players never know exactly what they are going to get.

The January 9 update has introduced the Wrangler and Rustler outfits into the game, so players will no longer have to wonder when they will enter the game.

Both of these skins were already known about thanks to dataminers, but now the wait is finally over for them to come into the game.

Fortnite Item Shop January 9, 2020

Here’s a look at Item Shop for today, in case you’re interested in picking up anything else.

Wrangler (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Rustler (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Brite Gunner (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Brite Bomber (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Brite Blimp (Glider) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Rainbow Smash (Pickaxe) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Spurred Swinger (Pickaxe) – 500 V-Bucks

Utility Axe (Pickaxe) – 500 V-Bucks

Whiteout (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Sunbird (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Business Hips (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Extraterrestrial (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Rustler Plaid (Wrap) – 300 V-Bucks

Harmony (Emote) – 200 V-Bucks

If you see anything you like in today’s shop, you’ll want to pick it up sooner rather than later. Everything that appears in the shop will usually only be there for a day, except for some special occasions.

On the bright side, even if you see a skin but don’t have the available V-Bucks, you can usually always expect it to come back sometime in the future.

Even skins that were once thought to be once-in-a-lifetime like the Red Knights or Skull Trooper have both come back to the game.

It’s fair to assume that just about any skin won’t ever be gone forever, so don’t fret if you can’t afford anything.

Just make sure you take note of the prices of whatever skin you want so you’ll have enough V-Bucks in your account for the next time it comes around.

Fortnite is out now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch.