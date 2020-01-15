How to Get Free X Marks The Spot Sail in Sea of Thieves

To celebrate crossing over the 10 million player mark and the release of a new DLC, Rare will be giving away a free emote and sail to every player who takes the time to log in.

Diehard Sea of Thieves players will scoop up this special sail and emote with no problem, but for the more casual players, they’ll need to make sure they log in at the right time.

Luckily, there’s a huge window that will be open for players to log in. Here’s when you’ll be able to do so and get your free cosmetics.

How to Claim Your Free Sail and Emote in Sea of Thieves

To get your free sail and emote you’ll have to log in when the new Legend of the Seas update drops, January 15. You’ll have from that time to January 22.

Unfortunately, you won’t have access to the free content until another update in February. It’s not too long of a wait, but don’t freak out when you notice none of it is available to you right away.

To celebrate 10 million pirates sailing the Sea of Thieves we're giving away the 'X' Marks the Spot Sails and emote! Just play the Legends of the Sea update in its first week (before Jan 22nd, 4pm GMT) to become eligible for these gifts and receive them in February's update! pic.twitter.com/O6n8SYUq2O — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) January 13, 2020

Free sails and ship cosmetics are nothing new to Sea of Thieves, even from other video games, considering both Halo and Gears of War contents came to the game in the past.

Sea of Thieves rebounded quite nicely from a rather rocky launch where players complained about the lack of content.

The developers are now in a good rhythm with updates and it always seems like something new is right around the corner.

Another big complaint was the lack of any sort of story mode, but many of the updates have focused on giving the open waters some sort of content to explore, which is always good to see.

If you haven’t tried out Sea of Thieves yet, it’s well worth it if you have a subscription to the Xbox Game Pass.

Sea of Thieves is out now on Xbox One and PC.

