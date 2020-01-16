MTG Secret Lair Year of the Rat: Release Date, Price, & Cards

It’s been a little over a month since Wizards of the Coast released their first batch of Secret Lair cards and another set is on the way. Unveiled by Polygon, the newest Secret Lair – dubbed Year of the Rat – will focus on Rat tribal cards such as Rat Colony and Pack Rat. Given the sheer popularity of the last Secret Lair cards, it’s unsurprising to see Wizards continue this trend. We suspect this will become a frequent Magic: The Gathering product as long as they focus on delivering great value and needed reprints.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Year of the Rat Secret Lair:

Year of the Rat Release Date

If you want to pick this product up, it will only be available between January 27 at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET to January 28 at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET. This gives you 24 hours to visit Magic: The Gathering’s official website and purchase this item. Remember, this is not a limited quantity product, so don’t worry about them selling out. As long as you order between the designated time, you will get this product.

To check and see if this can be shipped to your country, visit Wizards of the Coast’s master list.

Year of the Rat Price

Just like the previous Secret Lairs, the Year of the Rat will cost you $39.99 USD. Using Star City Games’ pricing as a reference, if you ordered all these cards in foil it would cost around $60. This is because Marrow-Gnawer is a $32 card thanks to his massive popularity in Commander. Unlike some of the other Secret Lairs, the Year of the Rat does have financial value, however, it’s important to remember the prices of these cards may drop due to this product.

Year of the Rat Cards

All of the cards in the Year of the Rat are confirmed to be foil and have alternate art. Along with the cards, there will be a special code included for MTG Arena players to obtain a unique card sleeve. There appears to be no information if these cards will be available on Magic Online like the previous batch were.

Creative director Meris Mullaley explained that “…the celebration of Lunar New Year has been as integral to my life as Christmas or Halloween.” Mullaley continued, stating that he “wanted to make something for Magic fans and the 1.5 billion people who celebrate Lunar New Year.” He also broke down the creative choice to not depict the rats as evil or horrific, which is how they largely appear throughout the game’s history.

Rats in Magic: The Gathering are often depicted as disease-ridden scavengers. For this Secret Lair drop, I worked with Emily Teng to create art descriptions that portrayed iconic Rat creature cards in a harmonious, aspirational manner with symbols of the Lunar New Year (lanterns, firecrackers, fruit, etc.) represented in the art.

Below are all of the cards included in the drop, along with photos of the alternate art.

Rat Colony

Pack Rat

Ink-Eyes, Servant of Oni

Marrow-Gnawer

