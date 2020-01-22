NBA 2K20 Update 1.10 Patch Notes: MyTeam, Pro-Am & More

A new NBA 2K20 patch has started rolling out to players and it’s a pretty sizable one.

Clocking in at over 4 GB on PS4, players are sure to expect some major changes. Although it doesn’t really compare to the size of some of the previous updates, it’s still a good chunk of hard drive space.

Download on the new patch began long before 2K released the patch notes. Anyone who plays 2K knows that the developer tends to be cryptic when it comes to their patches, but it seems like that’s something that has been remedied a bit when it comes to 2K20.

Patch 10, 1.10, came with a set of patch notes for players to dive into, but they probably aren’t exactly what you’d expect.

🚨 Patch 10 is live.

See the full notes: https://t.co/drmwGLlXeH — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) January 22, 2020

The team fixed several hairstyles, so the players will look more like their real-life counterparts, but there isn’t a whole lot outside of that. For a game that relies on being the best-looking basketball simulation out there, this is a much-needed change. Several players were affected by this, including D’Angelo Russell, so keep an eye out for the new looks.

A notable change is improved button latency in the Pro-Am mode, so players won’t have to worry about their button presses coming in too late. All in all, it’s not really a major patch, but there’s still a bunch for players to appreciate here.

It’s no surprise that 2K20 launched in a pretty rough state, but the team has been able to rebound quite nicely from the rocky start. We’re now 10 patches in and there’s plenty of work that still needs to be done, but it’s clear the game is in a much better state than it was before.

NBA 2K20 is out now for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. For the full list of patch notes from 2K, keep on reading down below.

NBA 2K20 Update 1.10 Patch Notes:

– The following players have received Hair updates to reflect their latest real-life look: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Rivers, Nerlens Noel, Robert Covington, Jrue Holiday, Kelly Oubre Jr., Myles Turner, Marquese Chriss, Devonte Graham, Jordan Poole, Cody Martin, Terance Mann, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

– The Duo overlay will now properly show badge upgrades in MyTEAM.

– Button latency has been reduced when playing Pro-Am games, resulting in a more familiar user experience.

– Addressed reported concerns where users could walk onto the court in specific Neighborhood games.