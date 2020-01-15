When Is the Ninja Skin Available in Fortnite?

The biggest streamer in gaming is finally getting his own Fortnite skin. Tyler Blevins, better known as Ninja, revealed today that his likeness will be turned into a new skin that anyone can buy. This announcement came alongside the v11.40 update which introduced a number of features, along with squashing numerous bugs plaguing the game. For those wanting to play as Ninja, make sure you are free this week because this skin is only available for a limited time.

I've dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality. Get the Ninja Fortnite Skin in the Epic store Thursday 6 p.m. CST-Sunday 7 p.m. Don't forget to use code NINJA! #NinjaSkin #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/xTn9UlbkGI — Ninja (@Ninja) January 15, 2020

If you want the Ninja skin, it will be obtainable on January 17 at 4:00 PM PT/7:00 PM ET and run until January 19 at 5:00 PM PT/8:00 PM ET. There is no word if this skin will be obtainable after this date, so if you really want to look like Ninja make sure to pick it up soon. Additionally, the cost of the skin is unknown, but given Ninja’s popularity, we wouldn’t be surprised if it was around $20 in V Bucks.

Curiously, the image showcasing Ninja’s skin is apart of a collection called the Icon Series. This could hint that other popular Fortnite streamers, competitive players, and influencers will be getting their own skins. A few that quickly jump to mind are DrLupo, Myth, and Fortnite World Cup winner, Bugha. Creating skins for these players would be a terrific way of honoring how much they’ve impacted the community and growth of the game. Given Fortnite lets you play as everything from a Stormtrooper to Blackwidow to a Demogorgon, a DrLupo skin doesn’t seem that odd.

Blevins is the first streamer in the history of Fortnite to get their own skin.

See Also

Make sure to follow me on Twitter for the latest gaming news, guides, and more.