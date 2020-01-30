New Overwatch League Jerseys for 2020: What’s Available (Updated!)

Buy the New Overwatch Jerseys Here

Admittedly, the eSports fan gear scene hasn’t really been poppin’ with anything unique/cool-looking, as it continually comes with the same ‘ole logo-filled t-shirts that are overpriced. But now, the Overwatch League has got something incredible to sell its fans: brand new Overwatch League jerseys that actually look great.

In fact, these brand new jerseys (which you can pre-order right now) were designed by a legendary NYC streetwear designer by the name of Jeff Staple (owner of Staple Design who you might remember from his 2005 collab with Nike on limited-edition NYC Pigeon Dunks that caused quite a ruckus in many NYC stores).

Anyway, Jeff designed the brand new 2020 Overwatch League jerseys that take esportswear design to an entirely new level. Each team has a new jersey design with a base color, stripe color, team name color, and logos on each shoulder (and the OWL logo on the back). They look sort of like modern soccer jerseys meets basketball travel suits.

Below, you’ll find both home and away OWL jerseys for the following teams:

San Francisco Shock

Toronto Defiant

Houston Outlaws

Florida Mayhem

Dallas Fuel

Los Angeles Gladiators

Philadelphia Fusion

Seoul Dynasty

Los Angeles Valiant

Hangzhou Spark

Atlanta Reign

Washington Justice

Shanghai Dragons

Boston Uprising

Chengdu Hunters

Guangzhou Charge

London Spitfire

Paris Eternal

Vancouver Titans

New York Excelsior

All of the New Overwatch Jerseys Currently Available:

Buy the New Overwatch Jerseys Here

How Much Are The 2020 OWL Jerseys?

The new 2020 Overwatch League jerseys are $89.99 for the home or away jersey, and you can currently pick them up via Fanatics.com.

What Sizes Are Available?

One of the great things about the 2020 OWL jerseys is that they have quite a number of sizing options, ranging all the way from XS to 5XL. What’s also worth noting is that the larger sizes won’t cost you more than the smaller sizes, which is rare for apparel companies (typically speaking, anything over 2XL typically comes with a higher price point).

Can You Get Them Customized?

No, unlike in the past, there aren’t any customization options that would allow you to put your name or number on the new 2020 OWL jerseys.

Premium Features

It’s clear that a lot of love went into the design of these new jerseys, as they’re actually loaded with some premium features that fans will love.

Side Seam Gusset

One of the best features is that they have a side seam gusset that allows the jersey to be flexible and fit right whether you’re standing or sitting.

Premium Fabric

The new jerseys use lightweight breathable pin-dot mesh, akin to what’s used for NHL jerseys, to help with temperature regulation.

Build Quality

The premium build quality of the new line of jerseys is what makes them look so appealing.

When Will The New Jerseys Ship?

You can pre-order the new jerseys now and they’ll ship no later than Tuesday, March 31st.

Can I Buy Last Year’s Jerseys Still?

Yes, if you want to buy the 2019 Overwatch League jerseys, those are still available. And, instead of their original price points, you can find them significantly cheaper right now. You can also get custom jerseys with your name and number on the back of them.

