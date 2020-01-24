Pokemon GO Lunar New Year: List of Featured Pokemon

The Pokemon GO Lunar New Year event just went live, and with it comes a number of bonuses including certain Pokemon getting increased encounter rates.

Here are all the Pokemon receiving increased spawns in the wild during the event, according to Niantic:

Charmeleon

Vulpix

Parasect

Voltorb

Jynx

Magmar

Magikarp

Flareon

Slugma

Wurmple

Corphish

Kricketot

Foongus

While Gyarados wasn’t listed among the Pokemon receiving increased spawn rates during the event, it none the less can be encountered in the wild. You even have a slim chance of catching a Shiny Gyarados.

In addition, you’ll be able to hatch Shuckle, Foongus and Darumaka from 7 km Eggs. Darumaka in particular will make its Pokemon GO debut during the event.

In addition to the increased encounter rates for certain Pokemon, gifts will occasionally award Rare Candies during the event, according to Niantic. Both the chance of becoming Lucky Friends and getting a Lucky Pokemon through a trade will increase during the event.

All of these bonuses will last from now until February 3 at 1:00 p.m. PST.