Pokemon GO Research Tasks: January 2020

Here are the Pokemon GO Research Tasks and their rewards for December 2019.

Players can get Lapras that know Ice Shard and Ice Beam – two moves they normally don’t learn – via Research Breakthroughs all throughout the month of January, according to Niantic. All players have to do is complete seven different research tasks on seven different days.

Players on The Silph Road Subreddit have begun compiling a list of all the research tasks. Check back for updates.

Here’s the full list:

*Chance of shiny encounter Evolve & Power Up Evolve a Pokemon – Cubchoo (unconfirmed) or Eevee* Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur*, Charmander* or Squirtle* Throw Make five nice throws – Voltorb Make three great throws – Gastly*, Lileep*, Anorith* (unconfirmed) Make three great throws in a row – Onix* (unconfirmed) Make five great curveball throws in a row – Spinda* (unconfirmed) Make three excellent throws in a row – Larvitar* (unconfirmed) Battle Battle in a Gym – Mankey* (unconfirmed) Battle in a Gym five times – Machop* (unconfirmed) Win a Gym Battle – Bulbasaur*, Charmander*, Squirtle* (unconfirmed) Win three Gym Battles – Jynx (unconfirmed) Use a super effective Charged Move in seven Gym Battles – Electabuzz (unconfirmed) Battle in a Raid – Swinub* (unconfirmed) Win five Raids – Aerodactyl* (unconfirmed) Win a level three or higher Raid – Omanyte*, Kabuto* (unconfirmed) Battle another trainer three times – Shellder* Battle a Team GO Rocket Grunt – Sneasel* (unconfirmed) Catch Catch three different species of ice-type Pokemon – Three Rare Candies Catch three normal-, water-, or ice-type Pokemon – Dewgong (unconfirmed) Catch five fire-type Pokemon – Snorunt* (unconfirmed) Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp* (unconfirmed) Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Poliwag*, Vulpix (unconfirmed) Catch a dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini* (unconfirmed) Egg Hatching Hatch an Egg – Exeggcute (unconfirmed) Hatch three Eggs – Magmar (unconfirmed) Hatch five Eggs – Chansey (unconfirmed) Hatch seven Eggs – Alolan Vulpix* (unconfirmed) Other Take a snapshot of your buddy – Snover (unconfirmed) Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – Stantler Send 10 Gifts to Friends – Clamperl* (unconfirmed) Transfer three Pokemon – Lotad* Trade a Pokemon – Glalie

In other news, the monthly Team GO Rocket Special Research quest has been updated so that players have a chance to catch Shadow Moltres when they beat Giovanni, according to Niantic.

In addition, Heatran is moving back into five star Raids from January 7 to February 4, according to the developer. Players have a chance to catch its shiny form.

Niantic also mentioned that more Pokemon from the Unova region are coming soon to the game, but they have not said which ones or when.

During the Adventure Sync Hatchathon from January 2 to 16, players will receive extra Stardust, rare candy and a Unova Stone if they walk a certain distance, according to Niantic. Players can also find certain Pokemon with party hats in Eggs or the wild.