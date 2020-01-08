Pokemon GO Shiny Heatran: What Does It Look Like?

Heatran has returned to five star Raids in Pokemon GO, and according to Niantic you now have a chance to nab its Shiny form.

Here’s what Shiny Heatran looks like in Pokemon GO:

Heatran’s reddish brown color gets brighter and its silver colors turn yellowish in its Shiny form. Its eyes also turn Magenta.

According to research from The Silph Road, you have an estimated 1 in 19 chance of obtaining a Shiny Legendary Pokemon from a Raid. Take advantage of any Legendary Raid Hours which significantly increase the number of five star Raids for an hour to increase your chances of getting a Shiny Heatran.

If you encounter a Shiny Raid Boss after you beat it, you have a 100% chance of catching it. Be sure to use a Pinap Berry to earn more Candy after catching the Pokemon.

Heatran will be available to fight until February 4, according to Niantic.

Heatran is double weak to ground-type moves, so use strong ground-types like Groudon and Garchomp against it. Heatran is also weak to water- and fighting-type moves, so Pokemon like Kyogre and Machamp work really well too. Check out our guide on the best counters to Heatran for more info.

In other news, the monthly Team GO Rocket Special Research quest has been updated so that players have a chance to catch Shadow Moltres when they beat Giovanni, according to Niantic.

January’s Research Breakthrough awards Lapras that know Ice Shard and Ice Beam – two moves they normally don’t learn – according to Niantic. All players have to do is complete seven different research tasks on seven different days.

Niantic also mentioned that more Pokemon from the Unova region are coming soon to the game, but they have not said which ones or when.

During the Adventure Sync Hatchathon from January 2 to 16, players will receive extra Stardust, rare candy and a Unova Stone if they walk a certain distance, according to Niantic. Players can also find certain Pokemon with party hats in Eggs or the wild.

