Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveal and Release Date for Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses

January 28, 2020 – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players should now have that date marked down on their calendars.

Because that’s the official launch day for the final DLC character for the game’s first Fighters Pass – Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ Byleth. As the main protagonist of the game, Byleth gets top billing here as a dual fighter that has a male and female option for players to choose from. Byleth’s moveset sees the multi-disciplined character utilize a sword, an ax, a lance/naginata, and a bow.

As with all of the game’s DLC characters, Byleth comes with a unique gameplay mechanic. He/she is able to switch between his weapons right in the middle of a battle. Byleth uses his “Sword of the Creator” as his main melee weapon, which can transform into a whip and deliver quick combos and a powerful Up Smash attack. His “Areadbhar” lance/naginata provides him with a side special maneuver that has great range. His “Aymr” ax is expectedly powerful and comes in handy during his Down Smash special. And finally, his “Failnaught” bow makes Byleth a ranged nightmare that can pick off enemies from afar.

As for Byleth’s Final Smash attack (“Ruptured Heaven”), the character links up with Sothis to dish out a devastating magical attack. Byleth’s inclusion in Smash Utltimate means he comes with a new stage, of course – Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ Garreg Mach Monastery.

There was plenty of other Smash news revealed during Byleth’s introductory live stream. A bunch of new Mii Fighter costumes were revealed for release on the same day that Byleth launches – Altair (Assassins Creed), an Ubisoft Rabbids costume, a Mega Man X skin, a Mega Man: Battle Network MegaMan.EXE costume, and an extra special Cuphead costume. The Cuphead skin even comes with an extra theme song to boot!

The final bit of Smach Ultimate news came in the form of an announcement for the second Fighters Pass – this time, six extra DLC characters will be joining the game’s massive roster. The bonus costume that comes with a purchase of this next season pass is “The Ancient Soldier” costume from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

