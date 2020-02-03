Apex Legends Season 4 Gameplay Trailer Shows Map Changes, Revanant, & More

After months of waiting, we finally got our first look at Apex Legends’ Season 4. Dubbed “Assimilation,” this season introduces the playable legend Revenant along with new map changes and the Sentinel sniper rifle. While many originally believed that Forge would be the upcoming legend, developer Respawn Entertainment yanked the rug out from under the community by killing this character in a brief animated short. Now with Revenant confirmed to be the next character, we finally got to see what he’s like in-game, along with everything coming in Season 4.

Apex Legends Season 4 – Assimilation Gameplay TrailerReveal your true nature in Apex Legends Season 4 – Assimilation. Channel the spirit of vengeance with Revenant, a new Legend and nightmare simulacrum. Pick up the new Battle Pass to take on Daily and Weekly Challenges and score unique rewards with a cybernetic slant. Enter the updated World’s Edge map, where Hammond Robotics resource harvesting is causing chaos and tearing up the Arena. Take aim with the Sentinel, a bolt-action sniper rifle that lets you shut down enemies before they even see you. Merge the worlds of human, machine, and simulacrum when you embrace who you really are in Apex Legends Season 4 – Assimilation. Apex Legends™ is a free-to-play battle royale game where legendary characters battle for glory, fame, and fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. Play for free now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin for PC: http://x.ea.com/57366. Check out our YouTube channel: http://x.ea.com/56710. Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/playapex. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playapex/. 2020-02-03T18:00:13.000Z

Instantly, the most noticeable change comes to the World’s Edge map which has seen a number of alterations. The large city in the center has been split in half by a massive fissure, while the Planet Harvester has melted all the ice. Gone is the snow theme of Season 3, with the new map looking far more hellish.

We also got a glimpse at some of the new battle pass cosmetics which includes skins for Lifeline, Wattson, and Wraith. Revenant finally got his gameplay debut, showing that he can summon a crystal of some kind that buffs teammates and the ability to climb up walls. This should make him an intriguing assault option since he can sneak up on teams that believe they have a height advantage. He also fires a projectile that seems to stun and slow down the opponents, allowing him to get an easy kill.

Apex Legends Season 4 launches tomorrow for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

See Also