Apex Legends Valentine’s Day Event Returns With New Loot

With Season 4 in full swing, developer Respawn Entertainment has announced the return of their Valentine’s Day Rendezvous event. Scheduled to arrive tomorrow, February 11, this Apex Legends event will come with new loot for players to acquire, a Duos game mode, and double experience. This marks the first major event of Season 4, allowing players a chance to quickly climb up their battle pass and earn more cosmetic gear.

For the Rendezvous event, users who log-in will instantly receive the Valentines 2020 Badge completely free. Users can then hop into Duos either with a random partner or a friend to earn extra experience until the event ends on the 18th. Along with the returning Longbow Through the Heart skin and Pathfinder Love of the Game frame, there are two new gun charms to purchase. These are the Lovefinder and Love Struck charms, which go for 700 and 500 Apex Coins respectively.

Unfortunately, there appears to be no way to earn these charms in-game, so be prepared to spend some money when these items arrive in the store. Here’s when each of these items will be available in the Love Store:

Feb 11-14 – Through the Heart skin & Love Struck charm

Feb 15-18 – Love of the Game frame & Lovefinder charm

If you don’t have any Apex Coins, it will cost you a minimum of $10 to have enough coins to purchase one of these items. Because of this, we suggest you try to earn Apex Coins via the Season 4 Battle Pass before throwing down more cash.

The Apex Legends Rendezvous event runs from February 11-18 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

See Also

Make sure to follow me on Twitter for more news on games, MTG, entertainment, and more.