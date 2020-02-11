Call of Duty Modern Warfare: ’68 GB’ Trends as Players Discover Update Size

The surprising size of the Season 2 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare quickly trended on Twitter shortly after the update went live. Some players are concerned about Path Update 1.14 and are already debating about what they’ll have to delete to make room. The update is 51 GB on PS4, 68 GB on Xbox One, and 67 GB on PC. The update is large, but may reduce the size of the game overall once the game’s updated. But still, the size of the update came as an unpleasant surprise to many people.

Players weren’t too happy when they saw the size of the update. Some are going to have to make room by deleting some files. Others are just going to have to wait longer than expected before they can start playing. Here are some of the reactions to the update on Twitter.

Tryna decide what files gotta go for this 68 GB update pic.twitter.com/Dc4UfmxROO — Learning To Code (@ZFed116) February 11, 2020

68 GB? Dawg this update better come with modern warfare 2 remastered pic.twitter.com/rEa1h82klf — KEN 🈯️ (@HokageKenshin) February 11, 2020

Using up 68 GB of space on your computer for Modern Warfare: pic.twitter.com/fsjjKBRHLV — Palpatine Burner Account (@PalpatineBurner) February 11, 2020

In a statement, Patrick Kelly, Co-Studio Head and Creative Director of Infinity Ward, said about the update: “The community response to Modern Warfare since launch has been incredible and we’re thrilled to bring back some legendary fan-favorite maps and an iconic beloved Modern Warfare character Ghost. We’re committed to continuously fueling the fun with more and more content for everyone and can’t wait for players to experience what’s to come with Season Two.”

Mannnnn am i tripping or is this Call of Duty update really 68 GB????? — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) February 11, 2020

The update includes new maps and trials and some extensive changes.

68 GB? Is it a new game or an update? — john smith (@Rgen890) February 11, 2020

But what will you delete to make room?

Me looking at all my other games after seeing that 68 GB Call of Duty update: pic.twitter.com/VwnEeR9LjV — Zames24 (@Zames231) February 11, 2020

Hold up is the Call of the Update 68 GB?!! Bruh I literally have like 15 GB left pic.twitter.com/XN6bPYfUWu — IssaGoatMez (@issagoatmez) February 11, 2020

Others joked that this was a smart way to make players get rid of all the competing games.

not that I give a baker’s fuck about CoD, but their new patch is 68 gb Can’t play other games if your hard drive can only fit ONE. this really is modern warfare pic.twitter.com/n1ncxF9r8F — The Dumb (@Skullstream) February 11, 2020

Others are just confused about why the update is so big.

68 GB update for MW? Wtf?

Am I installing another Call of duty? — Corryton (@OGRomanian) February 11, 2020

One person wrote: “68 gb. Better do my taxes, cook dinner, help me live myself, and come with a toy jfc.”

68 gb. Better do my taxes, cook dinner, help me live myself, and come with a toy jfc — Tired Boi (@DonohoeEthan) February 11, 2020

Complaints showed up on Reddit too.

On an Activision support forum, one person asked, “Why is the latest update so big?” They don’t have an answer yet, but they were concerned about not having the space to update the game. The poster wrote: “What about those who only have 500g storage on console or limited space? This seems extreme. not even Battlefield with its large maps and vehicles is anywhere near this size after updates.”

Here’s Why the Update Is So Large

Paul Haile, a developer at Infinity Ward, wrote on Twitter about why the update was so large.

He wrote:

hey all – as we push season 2 live i just want to apologize about the download size of this update. we’re constantly trying to fight back against both download size and disk footprint and in this case we’re re-sending new asset packs to reduce the overall size of the game… this is what has caused the update today to be so big. after todays download you should see that, even though we’ve added season 2 and the associated content for it, the overall size of the game should shrink a little on your local hard drive. in addition to this update keeping the disk footprint from increasing, we’re also taking this opportunity to set up the data up for better overall management to try and keep future updates from being this large, even during a season rollout. additionally, in a future update we’re going to also be adding a DLC pack management screen for console users, to allow you to pick and choose which DLC packs you want keep, and remove the others to recover more space as well. i’m very conscious of the overall size of MW and we’re doing what we can to minimize this for everyone. thanks!”

You can see the extensive patch notes shared on InfinityWard.com.

