5 Crystalborne: Heroes of Fate Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Crystalborne: Heroes of Fate – Trailer gameĐã đến lúc hoàn thành công cụ phá vỡ vận mệnh của bạn! Giải phóng các anh hùng của thế giới khỏi tù đày và lãnh đạo cuộc cách mạng trên bầu trời trong game nhập vai chiến lược hoàn toàn mới này. Khám phá một thế giới chưa được khám phá đầy bí ẩn. Đột kích các ông chủ độc đáo, thu thập các anh hùng độc quyền và khám phá bí mật cổ xưa. NHÓM VỚI BẠN B & & KIẾM TIỀN CỦA BẠN! Chào mừng bạn đến với Horizon, một thế giới của hành động ly kỳ và cách kể chuyện tiên tiến! Lập nhóm với bạn bè và phát triển chiến lược hạ bệ ông chủ và người chơi trong PVP. Khám phá những thế giới mới trong một cuộc đua khám phá những bí mật cổ xưa của một chủng tộc ngoài hành tinh trong một cuộc phiêu lưu ly kỳ! QUA CHẾ ĐỘ TRÒ CHƠI MỚI! Giới thiệu một chế độ trò chơi mới cực kỳ hấp dẫn "Chinh phục bang hội!" Đó là một cuộc đua đến trung tâm và các đồng minh của bạn cần bạn. Liên kết với nhau để kiểm soát và mở rộng lãnh thổ của bạn. Tạo liên minh và tạo một vở kịch cho ngai vàng! NHANH CHÓNG, NHANH CHÓNG PVP BATTLES PVP với những người chơi từ khắp nơi trên thế giới với các cuộc tấn công hoạt hình đầy đủ và hiệu ứng hình ảnh tuyệt đẹp trong các đấu trường ngoạn mục. Bạn có những gì nó cần để trở thành nhà vô địch? Trả lời thử thách, đánh bại đối thủ của bạn và cho thấy bạn là người giỏi nhất thế giới! KỸ NĂNG DEEP Được cung cấp năng lượng! Tăng cường khả năng đặc biệt của bạn và khám phá sức mạnh mới. Mở khóa các nhánh nghiên cứu độc đáo, để đưa đội của bạn lên một tầm cao mới và mang lại lợi thế cho họ trên chiến trường! HEROES UNITE! Lắp ráp đội mạnh nhất trong thiên hà! Thu thập hàng trăm anh hùng độc đáo, vũ khí mạnh mẽ và trang bị đặc biệt để tập hợp một quân đoàn không thể ngăn cản. KHÁM PHÁ DESTINY CỦA BẠN Khám phá những hòn đảo nổi bí ẩn của Horizon và mở khóa những bí mật của Crystalborne. Số phận nào đang chờ đợi bạn? Trang chủ: https://www.crystalborne.com/ 2020-02-20T06:59:13.000Z

Crystalborne: Heroes of Fate is quite grandiose when it comes to its gameplay focuses.

First off, it’s your usual mobile RPG with turn-based battle mechanics. Secondly, it’s an idle building simulation that asks you to handle construction tasks in the background while you play. And lastly, it’s an intense PvP game that aligns you with a guild in an effort to capture nodes on a huge map filled with competing guilds. Crystalborne’s wealth of gameplay tasks can be quite overwhelming at first, but you’ll eventually get a nack for handling all of them with no issue. Even still, we’re here to give you some extra advice and aid your conquest to victory. This tips guide will help you become the strongest hero party leader and turn you into the most valuable guild member there is.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Crystalborne: Heroes of Fate:

Download the Crystalborne: Heroes of Fate APK here.

1. Assemble Varied Teams of Heroes and Keep Affinities in Mind Before Each Battle

• Crystalborne gives you access to a wide range of heroes that stick to particular affinities. When you first start out, you’ll only have three character slots to fill. But as your player level increases, you’ll earn the opportunity to add even more heroes to each of your three battle rosters. Each of those hero party’s will eventually allow you to fill them out with a total of six different heroes.

• It’s always in your best interest to construct a team full of heroes who all stick to different elemental alignments. Before each battle, you’ll be given an overview of you and the opposing team’s power rating. Plus you’ll see the other party’s hero alignments, which gives you all the info you need in order to capitalize on their weaknesses. For every battle you participate in, keep these allignment strengths/weaknesses in mind and work your battle strategies around them:

– Red > Green

– Green > Blue

– Blue > Red

– Light > Dark

– Dark > Light

2. Always Abide by the Tasks Set Out by Your Daily Missions and Be Sure to Fulfill Your Events/Achievements Goals

• This mobile RPG gives you a ton of activities to do. There are four types of battle options to choose from, idle simulation elements to tend to, all sorts of heroes/gear to summon, collectibles to earn free of charge and purchase, etc. It’s pretty hard to wrap your head around all the different tasks the game sets out for you every time you log in.

• In order to move along a more guided gameplay path, you should always stick to the jobs laid out to you by the Daily Missions. This daily list of jobs will help you stick to a solid gameplan that will help you progress at a steady rate and earn you plenty of extra rewards along the way. Also, you should make it a habit of tending to the tasks tied to the game’s Events and Achievements. Crystalborne’s best rewards tend to come from fulfilling the missions tied to those two features.

3. Just Keep One Copy of Each Hero as an Active Party Member and Use Multiples as Sacrifices When it Comes Time to Rank Up Your Strongest Heroes

• As you summon multiple heroes, you’ll begin to notice that you’ll earn brand new ones and copies of the ones you already own. Common sense says you should upgrade and equip brand new heroes as soon as you get them, plus you should only feed those hero upgrades and strong gear attachments to just one copy of a character.

• When it comes to those hero multiples, they should only be kept around as sacrifices when it comes time to rank up a hero. For every ten hero upgrade levels, they’ll be given the chance to rank up. This means you’ll need to do a whole lot of summoning beforehand to make sure you have plenty of hero copies on hand and the currency needed to fulfill those hero rank up jobs. Be sure to complete a whole lot of Bounty Board missions so you can earn plenty of strong gear pieces and the items required to rank up your best heroes.

4. Prioritize Your Research Desk Improvement Tasks in a Certain Order

• You’ll notice there’s a tab on the home screen that says Idle – this tab pertains to your Research Desk. This is where you’ll need to upgrade certain aspects of your various gameplay boosters. The upgradeable options available to you are Combat, Economics, Social Rewards, PvP Rewards, and Achievement Rewards. So say, for instance, you want to increase the Energy Defense of your Defender Heroes. In order to do that, you’ll need to head into the Achievement Rewards tab within the Research Desk in order to make that happen.

• In order of upgrade priority when it comes to Research Desk activities, you should focus on leveling up your Combat options more than anything else. The upgrades that come from that Research Desk tab will aid your battle efforts and make it easier for you to handle harder difficulty levels within the Campaign and other tougher battle encounters. The other Research Desk options’ upgrading priority breakdown is as follows – Economics, PvP Rewards, Social Rewards, and Achievement Rewards. Once you take the time to upgrade all of an idle tabs’ upgrade options by one level, you should do the same for the next Research Desk tab on the priority list and so on.

5. Make Sure You Have All Your Hero Party Slots Unlocked and Strong Heroes Intact Before You Participate in Guild Conquest Battles

• Crystalborne features a massive guild gameplay mechanic that focuses on you aiding your allies by capturing nodes on a massive map. Don’t just hop into this battle option straight away, however – you’ll need to make sure you’ve unlocked at least four or five of a single hero party’s character slots before you participate.

• You’ll also want to make sure you have a strong party of heroes that are up to the task of competing in Guild Conquest battles – not only do you need a powerful party to help defeat the enemy party’s present on a map node, you’ll need a strong party of heroes to help defend that node from rival guilds. It’s pretty easy to farm XP and level up your heroes in quick succession with the Auto Battle feature – put that mechanic to good use if you have the energy required to do so. Use it up to 10 times for a preferred Campaign battle or a different type of battle mission when you’re looking to quickly level up your weaker party members or simply upgrade your strongest ones even more.

