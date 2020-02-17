Dead by Daylight New Killer: Teases, Rumors, Leaks & More

We’re gearing up for a release of another chapter, number 15, to be exact, in Dead by Daylight, which means a new survivor, killer, and set of perks is just on the horizon.

BHVR has already released the killer’s first teaser, which means we’re not far from the official debut of the new chapter.

This is always an exciting time for the game as it means there’s plenty of new content for players to dive into. The teasers also get the community talking as they work to figure out just who the next killer is.

Let’s take a look at everything that’s out there currently, starting with the teasers.

Dead by Daylight Chapter 15 Teasers

Dead by Daylight | Chapter 15 TeaserDead by Daylight is an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game where one player takes on the role of a brutal Killer and the other four play as Survivors. As a Killer, your goal is to sacrifice as many Survivors as possible. As a Survivor, your goal is to escape and avoid being caught and killed. BUY NOW: https://deadbydaylight.com/en#buy Join the official forum: https://forum.deadbydaylight.com/en/ Like and follow us on our official Social Media Channels: – Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/DeadByDaylight/ – Twitter: https://twitter.com/deadbybhvr – Instagram: https://instagram.com/deadbydaylight #deadbydaylight #dbd 2020-02-13T16:06:25.000Z

The first teaser doesn’t really show a whole lot for fans to really speculate on. We are given a glimpse of a chain, which means there’s something that’s chained up.

This could be anything from a werewolf to the Chain Chomp, the popular enemy from the Mario series.

In terms of licensed options, some have theorized this could finally be the debut of Hellraiser’s Pinhead, who has long been a request from fans.

What Have the Leaks Been Saying?

The PTB will start on the 18th, the code name of the killer is 'ukraine', while the code name of the map is 'Saloon'. Thanks to 'Masusder' one of ours contributor on discord. #leaksbydaylight #deadbydaylight #dbd #lbd #chapter15 — ✪ LeaksbyDaylight ✪ (@leaksbydaylight) February 14, 2020

While leaks haven’t outright said who the new killer would be, we have received some information about what the future holds.

Reliable Dead by Daylight leaks account, LeaksbyDaylight, revealed the PTB will be starting on the 18, which would make sense since it usually takes place on Tuesdays.

The account claims the killer’s codename is “ukraine,” but doesn’t reveal any details outside of that.

Of course, this could mean a whole lot of different things, but nothing really comes to mind. If the PTB really is on February 18, then all of our questions will be answered in the very near future.

For those wanting to try out the new killer once it goes live on the test server, unfortunately, they’ll only be able to do so on PC.

On top of the new content, we will likely be seeing some changes to existing perks and gameplay mechanics, as is the case with most chapter updates.

Dead by Daylight is out now on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Read Also: