Destiny 2 Crimson Days Gets New Trailer & Cosmetic Rewards

The next holiday event for Destiny 2 is less than a week away. Dubbed “Crimson Days,” this celebration revolves around the concept of playing in pairs. Bungie’s take on Valentine’s Day, users can compete in pairs in the Crimson Doubles Crucible playlist. Competing in the event will let you complete bounties for a currency called Confectionery Hearts. These are used to purchase a variety of items, such as The Vow bow, which can only be obtained during this event.

Set to begin on February 11th and run until the 18th, this event will bring back a ton of Valentine-themed loot such as a Sparrow which displays a symbol if two are right next to one another. We also get a glimpse at a few double emotes including two Guardians cozying up to a fire and them performing the iconic Titanic scene where Jack holds Rose. There’s also a new emblem called In the Valley, but details on how to obtain this item are unknown.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep – Crimson Days TrailerSince we began to explore the colonies, no Guardian has triumphed alone. Once again, the time has come to recognize the bond that Guardians share on the battlefield. Meet with Lord Shaxx in the Tower and feel the fire of camaraderie that only Crimson Days can stoke. Take up arms, bite off more than you can chew, and stand together as one. Crimson Days is available from February 11 through 18. Learn more: bungie.net/crimsondays BUY SHADOWKEEP: bung.ie/Buy FOLLOW DESTINY: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DestinyTheGame Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/destinythegame Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/destinythegame Discord: http://www.discord.gg/destinygame FOLLOW BUNGIE: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bungie/ Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/bungie Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bungie/ 2020-02-06T14:59:10.000Z

Of course, the big draw for many players is The Vow bow. A Solar Energy weapon, the Vow only has a curated roll that comes with Rapid Hit, Archer’s Tempo, Natural Fletching, and Polymer String. Hopefully, Bungie allows us to obtain different roles of this weapon after it’s unlocked. While the curated is great, being able to grind for a specific perk loadout would help keep players more engaged during the event.

Destiny 2’s Crimson Days return on February 11 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

See Also

Make sure to follow me on Twitter for the latest Destiny 2 news, guides, and more.