Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla Reveal Trailer (Season 3)

The Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals tourney was expectedly hype.

After a series of intense bouts, we got our Grand Finals winner in the form of the all-powerful Go1. Shortly afterward, Go1 called upon the wishing power of Shenron to show us who’s coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ next. In a very cool announcement trailer, we got our first gameplay look at Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla. Kefla will be the first character to be released for Season 3 on February 28, while Ultra Instinct Goku is expected to arrive sometime later this Spring. All in all, Dragon Ball FighterZ’s Season 3 batch of DLC characters totals a number of five incoming characters.

As for what the trailer itself showcased, viewers were treated to a new Dramatic Finish sequence between Jiren and Goku/Frieza that was reminiscent of their Dragon Ball Super clash. Goku eventually tapped into his Ultra Instinct form and put his instant dashing and impactful blows to full use against Jiren. Once Kefla entered the fray, she utilized her signature green and red Ki blasts to wear down SSGSS Goku. As for her finishing maneuver, Kefla whipped Goku with a series of red laser beams and proceeded to emit a double laser beam to close things out.

Alongside the news of Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla’s imminent arrival in Dragon Ball FighterZ, players also got surprising news regarding the game’s next major update. And this time, it’s going to do a lot more than buff/nerf certain characters.

Game producer Tomoko Hiroki spoke about Season 3’s incoming battle system enhancements, such as the “Z Assist Select” option that allows players to select a character’s Assist Attack. Each character now has three Assist Attacks to choose from at the character select screen. Battle adjustments are also being implemented in order to produce more player creativity and varied teams. From a visual standpoint, the game’s character select screen and user interface have gotten a welcome facelift.

