Fortnite Harley Quinn Skin Arrives With New Challenges

In what can only be described as a poorly kept secret, Harley Quinn is finally available in Fortnite as a skin.

Epic Games has shown they are open to working with big brands when it comes to skins and cosmetics, and they have already worked with DC Comics in the past when they brought a pair of Batman skins and Gotham City into the game.

Also included with that crossover was a Catwoman skin. To coincide with the release of Birds of Prey, DC Comics and Epic decided to work together once again and add Harley into the mix.

Players first caught wind of this skin being a possibility on January 24 when the Fortnite Twitter page responded to Warner Brothers, simply saying “see you soon Harley!”

See you soon Harley! 😏 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 24, 2020

Fast forward to February 6 and let’s hope you have some V-Bucks handy because this skin is looking like it’s going to end up being a must-buy. Epic Games usually delivers in a big way when it comes to the licensed skins, and that hasn’t changed here.

How to Unlock the Always Fantabulous Harley Style

As an added bonus for anyone who decides to purchase the Harley Quinn skin, there will be an unlockable style that lets you put a spin on the skin. You’ll still have to complete a set of challenges, but essentially it’ll end up being two skins for the price of one.

Place top 30 in Solo, Duos, or Squads, then top 20, then top 10.

Hit weak points.

Deal damage using Pickaxes.

Of course, there’s more included in the item shop outside of the DC Comics skin, so this might be an expensive day in the store.

The item shop updates daily, so if you’re planning on picking this skin up, or anything else found in today’s update, then you’ll have to do so quickly.

Epic Games did announce this skin will remain in the item shop until February 17, so you won’t have to rush to grab it if the money isn’t available to you right now.

If you do end up missing out on the Harley skin, this likely isn’t the last time you’ll see it as they’ll likely bring it back to promote the digital and Blu-Ray release of Birds of Prey. We’ve seen skins return in the past like this, with the most recent one being John Wick.

This will likely end up being the last major skin release of Season 1 as Epic Games sets their eyes on the future of Fortnite.

It has been announced that Chapter 2 Season 2 will kick off on February 20, so we’re still quite a way out from that, but it’s closer than you think.

This extended season has begun to wear on players, so hopefully, Epic Games will be able to whip up something next and exciting for the future.

The switch to the Chaos Engine in Fortnite should open the door to a few new opportunities, so we’ll have to keep an eye on what Epic has planned.

Fortnite is out now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via the Epic Games Launcher, iOS, and Android devices.