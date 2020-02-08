Fortnite Item Shop Brings Love Ranger Back For Valentine’s Day

The Fortnite item shop has updated and with it comes the return of the Love Ranger. While it’s not one of the many new skins that’ll be hitting the store as a result of the v11.50 update, it is here in time Valentine’s Day.

Along with this update came the Love and War challenges, which are a set of objectives that will give players the opportunity to unlock a plethora of cosmetics completely free of charge.

In order to do this, players will have to play the new LTM, Search and Destroy, and be patient because the challenges won’t all be unlocked right away.

This is the first major event of 2020 in Fortnite, and Epic Games will surely look to keep the ball rolling with events like they always have.

The latest item shop update comes just a day after Harley Quinn skin appeared. She’ll be sticking around until February 17, so players have plenty of time to decide if they’ll be picking her up or not.

However, you might not want to hold onto all of your V-Bucks because there are some decent looking cosmetics in today’s update.

Aim for the heart 💘 Grab the Love Ranger Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/43B61Cw2CT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 8, 2020

Here’s everything available as part of the February 7 item shop update:

Love Ranger (Outfit) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Harley Quinn (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Harley Quinn (Bundle) – 3,100 V-Bucks

Harley Hitter (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Punchline (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Nite Nite (Outfit) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Infinite Dab (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Star Wand (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Assault Trooper (Outfit) – 800 V-Bucks

Wild Stripes (Weapon Wrap) – 300 V-Bucks

Extraterrestrial (Emote) – 500 V-Bucks

Clash (Outfit) – 800 V-Bucks

Contender (Back Bling) – 200 V-Bucks

Tat Axe (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Spiked Mace (Harvesting Tool) – 800 V-Bucks

Zadie (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

Metal Mouth (Outfit) – 1,200 V-Bucks

The item shop updates daily, so make sure you grab whatever you like as soon as you can because there’s no telling when it’ll make a return.

Special skins like Harley or the Star Wars ones stick around for a while, so you’re good to wait on those.

However, those are the exception and not the rule, so grab what you want in today’s shop so you won’t have to wait around for it to return.

Fortnite is out now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via the Epic Games Launcher, iOS, and Android devices.