5 Tips to Dominate Fortnite Search & Destroy

To close out the inaugural season of Fortnite Chapter 2, Epic Games has introduced a brand-new LTM called Search and Destroy.

If you’re a Call of Duty fan, then you’ll instantly recognize this fan-favorite mode and notice that it players nearly exactly the same, with the exception of Fortnite being in third-person.

This means there’s actually a decent amount of strategy that can go into this game mode, so it’s important to know some tips going in. This mode entered as part of the v11.50 update, so it probably won’t be sticking around forever.

We went ahead and compiled five tips that will help you dominate the competition and knock out the Love and War challenges in no time.

1. Learn the Two Maps

At launch, there are two different maps in the Search and Destroy mode. While the mode will play the same, the two maps, Cove and Factory, have a variety of differences.

It’s important to know each map inside and out, and that won’t really take that long to do since games are fast and there’s only two of them. We don’t yet know if Epic plans on rotating these two maps in lieu of others, so stay tuned.

Each map has its own choke points and different routes to learn and master, so play a few rounds and see what works best for you. There’s only an A and B route, so it won’t take terribly long.

2. Play With a Group of Friends

These are the Love and War challenges after all, so playing with some friends would be ideal. In fact, you won’t even be able to complete all the challenges without playing with a friend.

Search and Destroy is a mode that requires a lot of communication, and while you don’t necessarily need to talk to your team to get by, it would be a whole lot easier if you did.

Your friends will know your exact playstyle, so you won’t have to worry about anything, knowing your team will have your back. Going in with a group of randoms might cause some clashing with styles, so that’s why you should go with a dedicated team.

3. Be Liberal With Your Gold Spending

Each elimination and bomb plant/defuse will reward players with gold which can then be used to purchase items at the start of each round.

If you’re eliminated, then you will lose all the weapons you purchased, but that’s not the end of the world. You’ll usually have enough coins to grab some shield and a weapon, so don’t just sit on your gold.

When the teams switch from attack to defense, the currency is reset, so if you were just hanging onto it, it’ll all be for nothing. So, get out there and spend that money while you have it since you can’t take it with you.

4. Don’t Be A Lone Wolf

With only one life and six players per team, going off on your own is almost always a death wish. You don’t want to let your team down by dying by yourself, so make sure you stick together and operate as a unit.

With a max of just 150 health, including shield, you would quickly be overwhelmed if the team gets the jump on you while you’re by yourself. Even the best players will fall prey to a team of six, so don’t be that guy.

Instead, take advantage of your minimap as it’ll show where your team is and if they have your back. If you see yourself straying from the group, try to wait for your team to catch up or change directions and go with them. You don’t want to be the reason your squad loses a round, do you? Stick with the team.

5. Remember You Can Build

You won’t be getting into any intense build battles here, but you will be able to put down a wall or two with the limited materials you have.

A lot of players haven’t been taking advantage of this, so you can be among the few who do. If you’re trying to block off a choke point, or if you want an audio cue somebody is entering the room you’re in, perhaps you can throw a wall down that they’ll have to break.

You could also build a ramp to get the high ground on an enemy or reach a spot quicker than them. Remember, this is Fortnite, so getting an edge over your opponent with building is expected.