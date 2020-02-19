Fortnite Team Rumble Changes For Season 2 Revealed

As we head into Fortnite Season 2, there are a bunch of changes on the horizon, even to Team Rumble.

One thing players might not really think of a whole lot when it comes for Fortnite is Team Rumble. This mode is a place where casual players can play as it features respawns, large team-based combat, and is also an extremely easy way to knock out some pesky challenges.

Epic Games sounds like it wants to spice things up a bit going forward, and all of the changes this mode will be receiving were detailed by the Fortnite developer.

In a Reddit post by EpicDustyDevo, he details the six changes coming to Team Rumble but also wants player feedback.

At first glance, a major takeaway from this is skill-based matchmaking will be disabled, but it’s just in this mode. With that adjustment, it will make the mode even more casual than it already is, which is good news to players.

Another major change is the glider redeploy will no longer take up a lot in your inventory, but instead, it will automatically be built into your arsenal. This will certainly be another good change since players will have to make a tough decision on whether they want to drop the glider or not.

Team Rumble Changes for Season 2

Here’s the full list of Team Rumble changes ahead of tomorrow’s Season 2 update:

All weapons blue or better

Bandages removed

Glider redeployment now a free ability (doesn’t take a slot)

150/150/150 mats granted at match start

Skill-based matchmaking turned off

Increased elim goal to 125

Looking at them, it’s pretty hard to fight any fault in the changes. The games will require less setup at the start thanks to the mats granted at the start and the fact the glider will no longer take up a slot.

It’s also worth pointing out that all weapons will be blue rarity or better, so players will no longer keep going into battle with terrible weapons.

These changes will go into effect on February 20, the day Fortnite crosses over into Chapter 2’s Season 2.

Fortnite is out now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via the Epic Games Launcher, iOS, and Android devices.