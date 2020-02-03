How to Heal in Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Whether your a veteran or a complete newbie, there’s a very high chance that eventually a zombie will take a chunk out of you. There are a lot of ways to get hurt in Zombie Army 4: Dead War and with limited resources, it can be confusing for those just hopping into this undead shooting gallery. There are two primary ways to heal yourself in this title, once of which will require you to kill some zombies!

The first and most direct way of healing yourself is by using a Med Kit. This item is always found in the Safe Room, but is much scarcer when you’re out in the world. Since the Med Kit instantly brings you back to full health, we recommend saving it until you’re in dire need. Using it on just a few wounds is a complete waste, especially in the later chapters where encounters only get harder. You can use a Med Kit by pressing down on the D-Pad to instantly heal yourself.

Your primary method of mending wounds is by performing a Melee Takedown. At the bottom middle of your screen, you will see the three circles that indicate your different abilities. When you charge up the bottom right one you will be able to perform a Melee Takedown by pressing X (PS4)/A (Xbox One) next to an enemy. This will restore a small amount of health almost instantly.

To fill up your Melee Takedown meter you need to achieve a combo of 10 or greater. Essentially this means you need to kill 10 zombies within about 4-5 seconds of one another. This is exceptionally easy to do, so make sure to frequently use your Melee Takedown ability. Remember, you can also use this instant kill move on certain elites such as Armored or Shielded Zombies.

The last thing you want is to be surrounded by ghouls with no way to heal yourself!

See Also