New MTG Secret Lair Are the Original Theros Gods

The next Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair has been revealed and it’s all of the original Theros gods in the full-art, constellation design. Completely foil, these cards are currently available until February 16 when the World Championship ends. Costing $39.99 a set, players can also purchase all five of these for $149.99. Additionally, each one will come with a code for a unique MTG Secret Lair sleeve based on the art in the Secret Drop you purchased.

Before we discuss whether these are worth the price, here’s a breakdown of what each drop comes with:

Volume 1 – Heliod

1 Foil Alternate-Art Heliod, God of the Sun ​

1 Foil Alternate-Art Karametra, God of Harvests

1 Foil Alternate-Art Iroas, God of Victory ​

Volume 2 – Thassa

1 Foil Alternate-Art Thassa, God of the Sea

1 Foil Alternate-Art Ephara, God of the Polis ​

1 Foil Alternate-Art Kruphix, God of Horizons

Volu me 3 – Erebos

1 Foil Alternate-Art Erebos, God of the Dead

1 Foil Alternate-Art Athreos, God of Passage

1 Foil Alternate-Art Phenax, God of Deception

Volume 4 – Purphoros

1 Foil Alternate-Art Purphoros, God of the Forge

1 Foil Alternate-Art Keranos, God of Storms

1 Foil Alternate-Art Mogis, God of Slaughter

Volume 5 – Nylea

1 Foil Alternate-Art Nylea, God of the Hunt

1 Foil Alternate-Art Xenagos, God of Revels

1 Foil Alternate-Art Pharika, God of Affliction

Of course, the real question is are these Secret Lair drops worth purchasing. Of all the gods, the three most expensive at the time of writing this are Purphoros, God of the Forge, Thassa, God of the Sea, and Athreos, God of Passage. This isn’t factoring in foil versions of the card, which certainly increases the price. That being said, unless you’re a collector or big Commander player than this product might not be worth the price.

While the art is gorgeous, many of these cards don’t see play in Modern, Legacy, or Pioneer. That being said, these are typically very popular choices for Commander players and we suspect that will be the primary audience for these cards. Keep in mind, you only have until February 16 to purchase one or all of these Secret Drops. After that, they will be unavailable for purchase through Hasbro.

