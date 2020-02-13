Outriders: Story, Character Classes, Gameplay, and More

Development studio People Can Fly have been associated with quality third- and first-person shooters since its inception.

Titles such as Painkiller and Bulletstorm speak to the company’s affinity for fast-paced, nail-biting shootouts and outlandish action. People Can Fly’s next project is their grandest one yet and is set to introduce a fresh IP to the world of action RPGs. That upcoming game is Outriders, an upcoming sci-fi adventure that mixes in the best elements of Destiny, The Division and even Mass Effect. After sitting down with Outriders during an extensive hands-on preview session, I came away with a full understanding of what this new IP is set to bring to the third-person shooter genre. And by the looks of it, Outriders has all the makings of a bonafide hit.

Here’s everything you need to know about People Can Fly’s Outriders.

Outriders Release Date & Playable Platforms

Outriders is set to launch during the Holiday 2020 season for the following consoles – PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Outriders Reveal Trailer

Outriders – Official Announce Trailer | E3 2019As Mankind bleeds out on the planet of Enoch, the Outriders track a mysterious signal in this #E32019 Official Announcement Trailer. #Outriders is a 1-3 player, drop-in-drop-out, co-op shooter, set in an original dark and desperate sci-fi universe. This brand new IP is developed by People Can Fly the creators of Gears of War Judgement and Bulletstorm and is published by Square Enix External Studios and is releasing Summer 2020, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Story

Outriders takes place in a future where Earth is no longer a viable planet to live on. Constant war and climate change have made the planet unsustainable for human civilization. The human race then decides to make a last-ditch effort at survival in the year 2159. The last remnants of humanity are placed upon two colony ships, which finally make their way to a new planet – Enoch. After an 80-year journey through space with much of the human race frozen in cryosleep, only one colony ship (“The Flores”) successfully makes its way into Enoch’s orbit.

As an Outrider, a member of an elite group of pioneers and explorers, you come upon Enoch and aid the human colonization effort of your superiors. You and your fellow Outriders eventually discover a signal that’s emanating from somewhere on Enoch. But after an unnatural storm called the Anomaly wreaks havoc upon you and your allies, all hell breaks loose.

The storm leaves a long-lasting effect on you that gradually springs up shortly after the early human colonization efforts fall apart. After being locked in another cryosleep chamber, you awaken 30 years later to a dangerous new world full of conflict, dangerous wildlife/plant life, and other individuals affected by the Anomaly called the Altered. After another traumatic event occurs, you discover that you’re also an Altered with extraordinary abilities. Now you must navigate a version of Enoch that’s full of Altered threats, warring factions and a hopeful signal that may still exist and point to a better tomorrow.

Character Classes and Gear

As an Altered, you’re given the choice to choose from four character classes – Trickster, Devastator, Pyromancer and a yet-to-be-announced fourth class. Tricksters work best in close-combat situations by landing a slashing maneuver that can damage multiple foes, slow down time to make enemies easier to kill and teleport right behind a single foe to get close for a melee attack.

Devastators are powerful tank characters that rely on gravity and the use of Earth-based powers – they also work best in close-combat clashes as they can utilize ground pounds and even encase themselves in rock armor. Pyromancers are medium-range specialists that deal out damage via fire-based abilities – they can emit firewalls across the battlefield and also set up Thermal Bombs. Each class has its own healing mechanic – for example, Pyromancers can recover their health whenever enemies are marked and killed by their abilities.

Each character class has access to a number of special powers they can utilize in various ways during battle. As you level up your Outrider, they’ll unlock new abilities – only three of those usable powers can be equipped at a time. Your character will be able to reach new levels of power by using class points to unlock new skills via three master paths. The Trickster class, for instance, can spend points to unlock new skills across the Master of Space, Harbinger and Assassin sub-classes.

As for the type of gear your Outrider can equip, different types of firearms and wearable equipment can be attached to him/her. Guns such as automatic rifles, shotguns, double pistols, sniper rifles, etc., can be found and also obtained from vendors. Characters can equip a primary, secondary and a sidearm weapon. The strength of your equipped firearms and character class abilities determines your firepower and anomaly rating. When it comes to equipment, you’ll be able to don different types of boots, gloves, trousers, uniforms, and cowls. Your gear stats determine your overall health and armor rating. You’ll be able to harvest minerals that can be taken to vendors and put towards unlocking and upgrading all sorts of gear over time.

Gameplay

Outriders is a fun mix between a third-person shooter and an action RPG. You and up to two other players can run around different locales on planet Enoch and do battle with insurgents, vicious creatures and superpowered bosses that rely on their Altered abilities. Besides gunning down your foes, you can use your class-based abilities in conjunction with your allies to produce interesting methods of attack. For example, the Trickster can freeze several enemies in place while the Pyromancer and Devastator launch their elemental attacks at them while they’re still encased in an orb.

World Tiers, Exploration and Accolades

Outriders’ sci-fi expanse is split up into numerous explorable locales and hub areas. Fast travel is activated by interacting with flags adorned by the game’s logo. As your Outrider reaches new player levels, new World Tier levels unlock over time. Depending on which World Tier you choose to play on, the game is affected in a myriad of ways. The higher the World Tier level is, the more difficult the game becomes.

There are 15 World Tier levels in total – each level affects your game session’s enemy level rating, legendary drop rate percentage, chance percentage for higher rarity items and the power level of dropped items. The higher the World Tier level, the tougher your experience will be. But you’ll also come away with better rewards for your efforts. Outriders has its own in-game achievement system called accolades. By fulfilling certain combat and non-combat based tasks, you’ll be gifted with all sorts of banner customizations and emotes.

Trailers

Creating Outriders | #1 AwakeningPeople Can Fly Creative Director Bartosz Kmita reveals the first details on the studio's latest game, Outriders. Outriders is a 1-3 player, drop-in-drop-out, co-op shooter, set in an original dark and desperate sci-fi universe. Get ready to explore a hostile alien planet, full of incredible weaponry, exhilarating gameplay and brutal enemies. #Outriders is a brand new IP developed by People Can Fly, the creators of Gears of War Judgement and Bulletstorm and is published by Square Enix External Studios and is releasing Summer 2020, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

6 Things You Need to Know After Watching the Outriders Announce TrailerWelcome to the official Outriders YouTube channel. In this video, we explore 6 points you should know regarding the brand new IP from developers People Can Fly and published by Square Enix. From the planet, to the creatures, to the characters themselves, this is your source of need-to-know information. Outriders is a 1-3 player, drop-in-drop-out, co-op shooter, set in an original dark and desperate sci-fi universe. This brand new IP is developed by People Can Fly the creators of Gears of War Judgement and Bulletstorm and is published by Square Enix External Studios and is releasing Summer 2020, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Outriders – Official Reveal TrailerLeave Humanity Behind. Releasing Holiday 2020 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam). #Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you'll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you'll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly.

Pre-Order

Outriders is currently up for pre-order through Amazon (sold here). Once pre-order bonus details and info about the game’s special editions are revealed, this section will be updated.

